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AI Overview Expand LayerZero said on Nov. 25 that Samsung Card, Kakao Pay and ZAN will be validators for its Zero blockchain, set to launch on Nov. 30.

Kakao Pay, with about 26 million monthly users, plans to explore a won stablecoin ecosystem, but no launch date was set.

Staked ZRO cannot be withdrawn until unstaking opens, which LayerZero expects by March 31, 2027.

Blockchain infrastructure company LayerZero announced on Nov. 25 that Samsung Card, Kakao Pay and Ant Digital Technologies-backed ZAN will become validators for its upcoming Zero blockchain.

The companies will help secure the network from its scheduled Nov. 30 launch, while Kakao Pay plans to explore opportunities involving stablecoins pegged to the South Korean won.

Asian Financial Companies Join Zero's Initial Validator Network

Samsung Card will participate through South Korean blockchain research firm Four Pillars, which will operate its validator node. Meanwhile, ZAN brings experience providing blockchain node infrastructure across more than 80 networks.

The partnerships give Asian financial companies a role in securing Zero rather than simply using its infrastructure to process payments or trade digital assets.

LayerZero intends to distribute its initial validator network across Asia, Europe and North America to reduce geographical concentration and improve network resilience.

Kakao Pay, which has approximately 26 million monthly active users, is also developing infrastructure for stablecoins and tokenized assets. Its CEO, Shin Won-keun, outlined the company's ambitions in LayerZero's announcement:

“We will continue to explore opportunities in Zero's new technologies and possibilities to successfully build a KRW stablecoin ecosystem in Korea as well.”

The partnership does not establish a launch date for a Kakao Pay stablecoin or a blockchain-based payment service.

How Validators Will Secure Zero

Zero uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that allows validators to confirm transactions were processed correctly without repeating their execution.

Validators participate in reaching agreement on new blocks, with their voting power determined by the amount of LayerZero's native ZRO token staked behind them.

LayerZero opened pre-launch staking on Nov. 23. During the initial staking period, staked tokens will be distributed equally among the initial validators rather than allowing token holders to select individual validators.

Participants cannot withdraw staked ZRO until unstaking is enabled, which LayerZero expects by March 31, 2027. Its staking terms warn that this date may change. Unstaking then takes up to seven days, and transfers to other blockchains may require a later network upgrade.

Zero Will Launch Alongside ATLAS Trading Infrastructure

Zero is scheduled to launch alongside ATLAS, LayerZero's trading infrastructure for financial markets operating around the clock.

ATLAS combines trade matching, clearing, settlement and risk management tools, allowing trading venues to build markets without developing each component independently.

LayerZero states that the ATLAS will have initial capacity exceeding 250,000 transactions per second. That figure represents the company's stated infrastructure capacity rather than independently measured activity on the live network.

The Nov. 30 launch will make the underlying infrastructure available, but LayerZero's latest announcement does not identify which commercial financial services Samsung Card, Kakao Pay or ZAN will offer through Zero at launch.