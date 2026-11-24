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AI Overview Expand South Korea's FSC unveiled a crypto bill on Nov. 24 that would reopen domestic ICOs, with token issuers filing a whitepaper first.

Won stablecoin issuers would need 5 billion won in capital and full reserves, with bank-majority consortiums only at the start.

Major exchange shareholders would be capped at 20% (34% by exception); the bill still needs National Assembly approval.

South Korea unveiled proposed cryptocurrency legislation on Nov. 24 that would allow domestic token issuance, regulate stablecoins and introduce ownership limits for digital asset exchanges.

The proposal would overhaul the country's cryptocurrency regulatory framework, bringing banks into stablecoin issuance while creating new licensing and investor-protection requirements for crypto businesses.

South Korea Proposes Ending Domestic ICO Ban

According to the Financial Services Commission's (FSC) November 24 announcement, regulators presented the proposed Act on Innovation in the Digital Asset Industry and User Protection during a Virtual Asset Committee meeting.

The legislation would establish separate regulatory categories for digital asset trading, brokerage, custody and management businesses. Exchange operators would need authorization covering trading, brokerage and custody, alongside additional operating requirements.

One significant provision would allow domestic initial coin offerings (ICOs), reversing restrictions introduced in 2017. Token issuers would have to prepare and file a digital asset whitepaper with the FSC.

Offers could proceed only after the filing is accepted, the document is publicly disclosed and a prescribed consideration period has elapsed. The disclosures would cover project details, token issuance, intended use of proceeds and investment risks. Regulators could require corrections to incomplete or misleading information before a token offering proceeds.

The proposal would also introduce stricter requirements for exchange listings, market surveillance and disclosures involving significant changes to token circulation.

Stablecoin Issuers Face 5 Billion Won Capital Requirement

The proposed legislation would establish a licensing framework for stablecoins, referred to in the bill as digital payment tokens. Issuers would need at least 5 billion won in equity capital, adequate operational infrastructure and FSC authorization. They would also face requirements covering shareholder qualifications, management standards and conflicts of interest.

During the initial implementation period, won-denominated stablecoin issuance would be limited to consortiums in which banks collectively hold a majority stake. Fintech companies could participate and potentially become the largest individual shareholder, provided banks collectively retained majority ownership.

Issuers would be required to maintain reserve assets covering at least 100% of their outstanding stablecoin obligations. The reserves would be held with qualifying institutions and protected against claims arising from an issuer's insolvency.

Stablecoin holders would have the right to redeem their tokens for an equivalent amount of money without delay. The proposal would also prohibit issuers from paying interest on stablecoin balances.

Foreign stablecoin issuers seeking to conduct issuance or redemption operations in South Korea would face separate registration and local-presence requirements.

Crypto Exchanges Face New Ownership Restrictions

The bill would generally limit major shareholders in cryptocurrency exchanges to 20% ownership, reflecting rules applied to alternative trading systems in South Korea's capital markets.

The FSC could approve exceptions allowing ownership of up to 34%. Existing exchanges would receive a three-year transition period after designation, with qualifying smaller operators potentially receiving an additional three years.

These restrictions could require changes to the ownership structures of established exchanges, depending on their current shareholders and whether regulatory exemptions are granted.

The proposal also strengthens consumer protections. Digital asset businesses could face liability for customer losses resulting from hacking or system failures even without proof of negligence. Incidents resulting from breaches of computer-system safety obligations could attract financial penalties of up to 10% of revenue.

FSC Chairman Lee Eok-won said the legislation aims to improve transparency and confidence in South Korea's digital asset market while supporting innovation.

The commission intends to support the proposal's passage through the National Assembly. However, it has not announced a final legislative timetable, and the provisions could change during parliamentary consideration.

The framework remains proposed legislation. Domestic ICOs have not yet been broadly reopened under these rules, and the new stablecoin and exchange-ownership requirements are not currently in force.