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AI Overview Expand VanEck gave Gemini notice on Nov. 16 that it will end custody and clearing agreements for its HODL, ETHV and VSOL ETFs.

Gemini keeps providing services until around Feb. 16, 2027, while Coinbase Custody remains a custodian for all three funds.

Gemini's SOL staking for VSOL also ends then; the filings give no reason and name no replacement staking provider.

VanEck plans to terminate Gemini's custody and clearing agreements for three cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, as mentioned in regulatory filings submitted on Nov. 19.

The changes cover its Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana ETFs. Coinbase Custody will remain an existing custodian, while Gemini's agreements are scheduled to end in February 2027.

VanEck Gives Gemini Notice Across Three Crypto ETFs

As stated in the separate filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), VanEck Digital Assets delivered written termination notices to Gemini Trust Company on Nov. 16.

The notices cover the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL), VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV) and VanEck Solana ETF (VSOL). Each fund elected to terminate two agreements. The custody arrangements cover the safekeeping of cryptocurrency and related cash accounts, while the clearing agreements provide services for settling certain digital asset transactions.

Gemini's agreements for HODL and ETHV are expected to terminate on or around February 16, 2027. The VSOL filing specifies February 16 as its termination date.

Until those dates, Gemini will continue providing services under the existing agreements. The notices therefore do not represent an immediate removal of the custodian or a completed asset transfer.

Coinbase Custody Remains in Place

All three SEC filings confirm that Coinbase Custody Trust Company will continue serving as a custodian for the respective funds.

For HODL and ETHV, Coinbase's role continues under their existing prime broker agreements. VSOL maintains a separate custody agreement covering its SOL holdings.

The continuing arrangements provide an existing custody relationship as VanEck prepares to end Gemini's services. However, the filings do not describe how assets currently held by Gemini will be transferred or whether any settlement procedures will change.

The three filings do not explain why VanEck elected to terminate Gemini's agreements. The notices do not identify a security incident, custody failure or regulatory action as the reason.

Solana ETF Will Also End Gemini Staking Services

The Solana filing includes an additional operational change. Gemini currently facilitates staking of the fund's SOL through an addendum to its custody agreement.

That staking arrangement will terminate alongside the main custody agreement on February 16, 2027. The filing does not identify a replacement staking provider or describe how future staking operations will be handled.

The filings do not announce changes to the funds' investment objectives, trading availability or shareholder terms. Whether the custody transitions will affect investors' costs or fund operations remains undisclosed.