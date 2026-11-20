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AI Overview Expand Ethereum developers said on Nov. 19 that Glamsterdam is unlikely to reach mainnet before mid-January 2027, missing the earlier December timetable.

The delay gives apps time to fix contracts broken by the EIP-8037 and EIP-8038 gas repricing; over 50 affected companies were contacted.

No date was approved; a Dec. 16 or 17 Hoodi testnet is tentative, with a decision expected at the Nov. 26 meeting.

Ethereum's Glamsterdam upgrade is unlikely to reach mainnet before January 2027 as developers address smart contract compatibility problems caused by proposed changes to gas fees.

During a Nov. 19 core developer meeting, participants discussed retaining the existing specifications and postponing activation to give affected applications time to make necessary changes.

Developers Discuss January Mainnet Window

Ethereum developers discussed mid-January 2027 as the earliest viable mainnet window for Glamsterdam during their Nov. 19 meeting, provided its specifications remain unchanged. Ethereum Foundation representatives had contacted more than 50 companies affected by Glamsterdam's proposed gas repricing.

An Ethereum Foundation developer suggested mid-January as the earliest reasonable activation window, based on when affected projects expect to complete their fixes. The three highest-severity issues had either been addressed or were expected to be resolved by mid-December. Other affected projects indicated that fixes could take until January 10.

Ansgar Dietrichs said the earlier December mainnet timetable was no longer achievable. Late January or early February was discussed as a more realistic possibility, although no final activation date was approved.

Developers also considered December 16 or 17 for a testnet activation on Hoodi. The schedule remains tentative, with a decision expected during the next All Core Developers Consensus meeting on November 26.

Gas Repricing Creates Problems for Existing Smart Contracts

Glamsterdam includes changes intended to increase Ethereum's processing capacity while accounting more accurately for the costs of storing information on the blockchain. Two proposals, EIP-8037 and EIP-8038, would change how Ethereum charges applications for creating and accessing persistent blockchain data, known as state.

The Ethereum Foundation's technical guidance explains that some existing contracts rely on assumptions about gas costs that the new rules would alter. Potentially affected applications include protocols that use fixed gas allowances, measure remaining gas during execution or depend on existing transaction accounting behavior.

Most contracts are expected to remain unaffected, and many identified issues can be resolved by adjusting gas limits. Others require more substantial code changes or contract migrations.

The compatibility risks matter for decentralized finance applications, wallets and other services that depend on predictable transaction execution. Changes to gas accounting could cause certain operations to fail unless developers update their software.

Specification Changes Could Extend Rollout to April or May

During the November 19 meeting, developers considered whether modifying the proposed gas rules would reduce compatibility problems. Some participants supported investigating changes, while others warned that revising the specifications would require further audits, development work and testing.

Dietrichs outlined a scenario in which postponing the decision until January could move mainnet activation to late February or early March, even if developers ultimately retained the existing rules. Adopting modified specifications after that review could extend the rollout to April or May 2027.

The discussion broadly favored continuing with the current specifications rather than committing immediately to another redesign. However, the tentative Hoodi schedule still requires agreement across Ethereum's development teams.

For application developers, the immediate priority is testing contracts against Glamsterdam's proposed gas schedule and addressing compatibility issues before activation. The November 26 meeting will help determine whether the December testnet rollout proceeds, but it will not necessarily establish a final mainnet launch date.