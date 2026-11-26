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AI Overview Expand Braiins said four attacks on Nov. 20 redirected Bitcoin mining power from 1,050 to 1,600 mining sites each, mostly in Europe.

The attacks exploit unencrypted Stratum V1 connections, letting an attacker pose as a pool and take credit for other miners' work.

Braiins urges miners to switch to Stratum V2 or TLS, and released OS version 26.11 and a free proxy tool.

Bitcoin mining pool operator Braiins issued a security warning on Nov. 25 after uncovering a series of attacks that redirected miners' computing power to an account controlled by an attacker.

Braiins noticed that the Nov. 20 incidents affected between 1,050 and 1,600 mining sites each, with diverted computing power ranging from 0.6 to 1.9 exahashes per second (EH/s). Mining equipment can continue running normally during an attack, leaving operators paying for electricity while missing out on mining revenue.

Bitcoin Mining Attacks Spread From Latin America to Europe

Braiins recorded 19 incidents between Nov. 7 and Nov. 12, primarily affecting mining operations in Brazil and Argentina. Individual incidents lasted between 90 seconds and three hours.

The attacks escalated on Nov. 20, when four separate incidents affected between 1,050 and 1,600 mining sites at a time, predominantly in Europe. Each lasted between six and 49 minutes.

Braiins highlighted the growing scale of the attacks in its security investigation:

“The episodes so far were short, but they grew from under 175 PH/s to 1.9 EH/s in two weeks.”

The company has not quantified how much Bitcoin the attacker received. The recorded hashrate measures diverted computing power rather than the monetary value of stolen mining rewards.

Mining Equipment Can Keep Running While Rewards Are Diverted

The attack exploits a security weakness in Stratum V1, a protocol that allows mining equipment to communicate with mining pools.

Mining pools combine computing power from multiple participants and distribute rewards based on their contributions. However, an unencrypted Stratum V1 connection does not allow mining equipment to reliably authenticate the server sending it work.

By redirecting internet traffic, the attacker can impersonate a legitimate pool and claim credit for work performed by other people's mining equipment. Braiins confirmed that its own systems, customer account balances and payout settings were unaffected.

How Miners Can Detect Hashrate Hijacking

Mining operators should compare the hashrate noticed by their equipment with the figures displayed on their mining pool dashboard.

In one documented case involving three mining machines in Brazil, the equipment continued operating at full capacity while the legitimate pool recorded no computing power from those machines.

Unexpected connection resets and unusually high share difficulty, a measure of the computational work required for a mining pool submission, are also potential warning signs.

Because mining equipment can maintain normal temperatures and electricity consumption throughout an attack, monitoring hardware performance alone is insufficient.

Braiins recommends switching to Stratum V2, which encrypts communications and authenticates mining pool connections.

Operators whose equipment does not support the newer protocol can use Stratum V1 with Transport Layer Security (TLS), provided their firmware correctly verifies the pool's security certificate.

Braiins released version 26.11 of its mining operating system on Nov. 25, adding TLS support with certificate and hostname verification. However, installing the update alone is not enough. Operators must also configure their equipment to use protected connections.

The company has also released a free proxy tool for older equipment that cannot directly support either security method. The software runs within the operator's local network and establishes an authenticated Stratum V2 connection to the pool.

Encryption combined with verification of the pool’s identity can prevent miners from accepting work from an impersonated server, although attackers can still interrupt connections. Braiins also recommends securing every backup pool connection to prevent fallback to unencrypted alternatives.