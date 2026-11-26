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AI Overview Expand Senators Warren, Van Hollen and Democratic colleagues asked the SEC in two letters made public on Nov. 25 to withdraw two crypto measures.

One targets the proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, which would let issuers raise up to $75 million a year without registering.

The other challenges the Sept. 17 Innovation Exemption for tokenized stock trading; neither letter changes either measure's legal status.

US Senators Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen and their Democratic colleagues have urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to withdraw two regulatory measures covering cryptocurrency fundraising and tokenized stock trading.

In two letters made public on Nov. 25, the lawmakers argued that the measures could weaken investor protections and give crypto businesses regulatory advantages over traditional financial companies. One measure remains a proposed rule, while the other is an exemption order already in effect.

SEC Proposal Would Allow Crypto Fundraising of Up to $75 Million

The SEC introduced its proposed Regulation Crypto Assets framework in August to establish alternative fundraising routes for certain cryptocurrency offerings without requiring registration under the Securities Act of 1933.

The proposal includes a one-time startup exemption covering offerings of up to $5 million over four years and a separate fundraising exemption allowing issuers to raise up to $75 million during each 12-month period.

For crypto businesses, these exemptions could reduce the regulatory costs associated with raising capital. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has presented the framework as a way to provide entrepreneurs with clearer fundraising options under federal securities laws.

However, Warren, Van Hollen and Senator Tina Smith argue that the proposed disclosures are insufficient. They specifically criticize the startup exemption’s lack of financial statements and the proposed safe harbor allowing issuers to certify that specified investment-contract conditions have ended without SEC review.

The senators also oppose provisions that would override certain state-level securities registration and qualification requirements. They contend that the proposal exceeds the SEC's statutory authority and undermines established legal precedents governing investment contracts.

Under the proposed framework, issuers using either exemption would still have to provide certain disclosures. Companies relying on the larger fundraising exemption would also have to supply financial statements and meet ongoing reporting requirements. Federal anti-fraud and anti-manipulation provisions would continue to apply.

Senators Challenge Five-Year Exemption for Tokenized Stock Trading

The second letter, led by Van Hollen and signed by Warren, Smith and Senator Jack Reed, challenges the SEC's Innovation Exemption issued on Sept. 17.

The five-year order allows qualifying tokenized securities venues (TSVs) to facilitate trading in certain tokenized stocks without registering as securities exchanges. Certain businesses supplying liquidity using their own capital can also qualify for an exemption from the legal definition of a securities dealer.

These venues use automated market makers (AMMs), which facilitate transactions through pools of assets rather than conventional order books.

The senators warned that moving stock trading onto alternative platforms could fragment market liquidity, weaken pricing transparency and increase opportunities for market manipulation.

In their letter, the lawmakers argued:

“While technological innovation can strengthen our capital markets, it should not come at the expense of investor protection, market integrity, or national security.”

However, the SEC's order includes safeguards. Tokenized shares must provide equivalent shareholder rights, trading volumes are restricted, and venues must observe trading halts affecting the underlying stocks.

Trading platforms must also restrict access to eligible participants and comply with US economic sanctions. Atkins has defended the exemption as a temporary measure that allows tokenized markets to develop while the agency considers permanent rules.

Congressional Objections Put Pressure on SEC's Crypto Agenda

The dispute also concerns how far the SEC can change cryptocurrency regulations without new legislation from Congress.

The senators criticized the agency for issuing the September exemption without first seeking public comment. Although the SEC invited feedback when it announced the order, the exemptions had already been granted.

Both letters are dated Nov. 24, a day before the Senate Banking Committee publicly announced them. The SEC's comment register also records the cryptocurrency fundraising letter on Nov. 24.

Neither letter changes the legal status of the measures. Regulation Crypto Assets remains a proposal, while the Innovation Exemption is scheduled to expire on Sept. 17, 2031, unless the SEC takes further action.