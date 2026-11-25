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AI Overview Expand Anza developer Philippe Laferrière proposed that Solana's Agave validators stop executing blocks that can no longer be finalized.

Votor, the voting part of the Alpenglow consensus, would flag rejected blocks so validators stop wasting compute on them.

The proposal stays in draft until a scheduler change merges, and Anza has not estimated how much capacity it would recover.

Solana developers have proposed a change that would allow validators to stop processing competing blocks once another block has been finalized. The proposal, submitted on Nov. 23, aims to reduce unnecessary computation across Solana's validator infrastructure. It remains under development, with no confirmed release date or quantified performance improvement.

Anza Wants Validators to Stop Processing Blocks That Cannot Be Finalized

Philippe Laferrière, a developer at Anza, submitted the proposed change to Agave, one of Solana's main validator software clients.

Solana validators can encounter competing versions of a block for the same slot, a designated period during which a block can be produced. A validator may begin executing transactions from one version before the network finalizes another.

Even after the competing block is finalized, a validator can continue executing transactions from the

rejected version. This consumes computing resources without contributing to the accepted blockchain.

Under the proposed change, Votor, the voting component of Solana's Alpenglow consensus protocol, would identify blocks that can no longer become part of the finalized chain and instruct the validator to stop processing them.

Developers Simplify an Earlier Approach

The latest proposal builds on an earlier design submitted on Oct. 27, which explored interrupting block execution under conditions where processing might later need to resume.

Laferrière explained the advantage of the revised approach in his GitHub submission:

“There is no need to add the ‘resume block execution’ logic present in #16454.”

By waiting until a competing block is finalized, validators can abandon unnecessary work without needing a mechanism to restart it.

The proposal depends on a separate change designed to reduce blocking between the validator’s replay process and transaction scheduler. Laferrière said the cancellation proposal would remain in draft until that dependency is merged. The scheduler change still allows a wait for transactions already executing when a block is aborted.

Solana Targets Further Improvements After Alpenglow

Solana activated Alpenglow in October, replacing its previous TowerBFT consensus mechanism. The upgrade targets transaction finality of approximately 150 milliseconds, compared with 12.8 seconds under the previous system.

While Alpenglow helps validators reach agreement faster, they still need to execute transactions and verify their results. Anza's latest proposal focuses on reducing the computational workload rather than directly shortening consensus times.

The block cancellation proposal remains in draft on GitHub and is awaiting developer review. Anza has not published estimates showing how frequently validators process rejected blocks or how much computing capacity the change could recover.