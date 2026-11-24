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AI Overview Expand Upbit designated Zero Gravity (0G) an investment-warning asset on Nov. 24 and suspended deposits over concerns about the project's disclosures.

The warning covers the 0G/KRW, 0G/BTC and 0G/USDT pairs; trading continues and no delisting has been announced.

The 0G Foundation pledged a disclosure review; Upbit's review runs to about Dec. 21-24 and could lift the warning or end trading support.

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit designated Zero Gravity (0G) as an investment-warning asset on Nov. 24 and suspended deposits over concerns about the project's disclosures.

The warning covers three trading pairs and could lead to delisting if the concerns remain unresolved. The 0G Foundation has pledged to review its disclosures and address discrepancies.

Upbit Suspends 0G Deposits Across Three Trading Pairs

Upbit's November 24 notice mentions that the investment-warning designation took effect at 3 p.m. Korean Standard Time, equivalent to 11:30 a.m. IST.

The decision applies to 0G/KRW, 0G/BTC and 0G/USDT. Upbit also temporarily suspended deposits. Transfers sent after the suspension may not be credited, and recovery may be impossible in some circumstances.

The exchange cited concerns about whether the project's issuer or operator had adequately disclosed material information affecting investment decisions. Its review included token issuance, circulating supply plans, business developments and procedures for changing previously announced arrangements.

Upbit determined that the disclosure concerns could expose investors to potential harm. However, the designation does not establish that the project committed fraud or violated securities laws. Existing spot trading has not been formally terminated under the warning. Customers should distinguish the deposit restriction from a delisting decision, which would require a separate determination.

0G Foundation Promises Disclosure Review

In a November 24 statement, the 0G Foundation acknowledged Upbit's decision and said it was taking the concerns seriously.

The foundation would review relevant documentation, address discrepancies and strengthen its disclosure procedures. It also emphasized transparency and accountability in responding to the Korean cryptocurrency community.

The response did not identify every disclosure issue raised by Upbit or establish whether the exchange would consider the proposed corrective measures sufficient.

Token-supply disclosures matter because investors use issuance schedules and circulating supply estimates to assess potential dilution. Changes to those figures can affect market expectations, particularly when the timing or scale of additional token circulation is unclear.

Upbit Review Could Continue Through Late December

Upbit indicated that the initial review would continue through the fourth week of December, covering approximately December 21–24.

Under Upbit's investment-warning and trading-support termination policy, a designation may be lifted if the underlying concerns are resolved. Otherwise, Upbit may extend its review or terminate trading support.

A delisting has not been announced. For existing 0G holders, the immediate operational change is the suspension of deposits, while the longer-term availability of Upbit's trading markets depends on the review's outcome.