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AI Overview Expand The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil forfeiture complaint on Nov. 23 seeking over $1.1 billion in USDC linked to the October Binance hack.

The USDC sits at 36 addresses across 18 blockchains; Circle froze them and will issue replacement USDC only after a court forfeiture order.

U.S. authorities say they have helped freeze, seize or return over $2.9 billion since the Oct. 29 attack; any return to Binance remains pending.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil forfeiture complaint on Nov. 23 seeking more than $1.1 billion in USDC linked to the October Binance hack.

The action targets assets previously restrained by federal authorities. It advances efforts to recover stolen cryptocurrency but does not mean the funds have been forfeited or returned to Binance.

DOJ Files Civil Forfeiture Complaint Over $1.1 Billion in USDC

The Justice Department's November 23 announcement states that federal prosecutors filed a civil forfeiture action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The 26-page complaint seeks forfeiture of USDC associated with 36 cryptocurrency addresses across 18 blockchains. Investigators allege the assets represent proceeds of the October 29 Binance theft and subsequent money laundering.

U.S. authorities attribute the attack to North Korean military-linked hackers associated with the Lazarus Group and APT38. Investigators say the attackers obtained approximately $6 billion in cryptocurrency after gaining unauthorized access to Binance's systems.

The complaint cites alleged computer fraud, wire fraud and money laundering as legal grounds for forfeiture. These allegations must proceed through the federal civil forfeiture process before the government can obtain a final order.

The November 23 filing follows an earlier court-authorized restraint covering the same USDC. It therefore represents a new legal proceeding involving previously identified assets, not an additional $1.1 billion recovered from the attackers.

Circle Could Issue Replacement USDC Following Court Approval

The complaint provides further detail about how authorities intend to recover the frozen assets. Prosecutors reveal that Circle voluntarily restricted access to the identified USDC addresses following the October 29 theft. A federal court subsequently issued a temporary restraining order on November 12.

Although the restrictions prevent transfers, the USDC remains associated with addresses controlled by the suspected attackers. The government cannot directly transfer those tokens into its own custody.

As mentioned in the complaint, Circle told investigators it cannot technically transfer the blocked USDC from the identified addresses. It agreed to issue equivalent replacement USDC to the United States upon receiving a court forfeiture order.

This arrangement distinguishes freezing cryptocurrency from recovering its usable value. Blocking an address prevents movement, while the proposed replacement mechanism would allow authorities to obtain equivalent USDC after completing the required legal proceedings.

The agreement remains conditional on court approval. Circle's cooperation does not establish that replacement tokens have already been issued or distributed.

U.S. Authorities Report Over $2.9 Billion in Recovery Actions

The Justice Department said U.S. authorities have assisted in freezing, seizing or returning more than $2.9 billion in cryptocurrency since the October 29 attack. That figure combines different enforcement outcomes. Frozen assets remain restricted, seized assets may be under government control, and returned assets have already been transferred to an entitled recipient.

The department previously announced restraint and seizure measures involving more than $1.2 billion in Binance-related cryptocurrency on November 12.

A final forfeiture order would establish the government's legal entitlement to the property. Any subsequent return to Binance would require additional disposition or victim-restoration steps under applicable law.

The November 23 complaint requests forfeiture to the United States and lawful disposition of the assets. It does not establish when Binance might receive the funds or whether the entire amount would ultimately be returned.