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Fusionist's ACE bridge reserves were depleted on Nov. 22 following unauthorized token creation, with the withdrawn tokens valued at approximately $3.7 million.

The incident also generated an estimated $2 million in proceeds from the initial attacker sales. Fusionist warned users to stop trading, transferring and bridging ACE on BNB Chain while it investigates.

Privileged Minter Creates Unbacked ACE Tokens on BNB Chain

Blockaid reported an ongoing exploit on November 22, identifying suspicious activity involving a privileged minter connected to Fusionist's cross-chain bridge.

The minter created ACE tokens without corresponding reserves and sold them for USDT through decentralized exchanges. Its initial alert estimated that approximately $1.04 million had been extracted while the activity was still underway.

The Block's subsequent on-chain analysis estimated that the attacker obtained roughly $2 million. The unauthorized minting involved enormous quantities of ACE, far exceeding the token's normal circulating supply.

Some records examined in that analysis showed that the minting transactions originated from an address funded by Fusionist's token deployer nearly three years earlier.

However, the available findings do not establish how the privileged access was obtained. Fusionist has not confirmed whether the permissions were compromised, misused or accessed through another vulnerability.

Traders Drain 53.7 Million ACE From Bridge Reserves

The initial minting created a second problem because Fusionist's bridge continued processing transfers while unbacked tokens circulated on BNB Chain.

Fusionist operates the Endurance blockchain, where its native ACE token is used for network transactions. The bridge allows users to move ACE between Endurance and BNB Smart Chain.

Under normal conditions, returning ACE from BNB Chain involves burning the bridged tokens and releasing corresponding reserves on Endurance. Following the exploit, traders purchased heavily discounted ACE on BNB Chain and used the functioning bridge to receive tokens backed by the Endurance reserve.

Approximately 53.7 million ACE, valued at $3.7 million, left the bridge between 1:13 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time on November 22. Those tokens went to 24 addresses, with one receiving approximately 26.1 million ACE. The bridge's reserve reportedly fell to just 0.08 ACE, leaving subsequent withdrawal attempts unable to obtain the requested tokens.

The approximately $2 million attributed to the initial attacker and the $3.7 million in depleted bridge reserves represent different stages of the incident. They should not be combined into a confirmed direct theft total.

Fusionist Urges Users to Pause ACE Activity

In its November 22 security alert, Fusionist acknowledged an apparent ongoing exploit involving ACE on BNB Smart Chain.

The project instructed users to pause ACE transfers, trading and bridging on the affected network until further notice. It said confirmed updates would follow as its investigation progressed.

Fusionist's Nov. 22 alert did not confirm that the bridge had been secured or minting permissions disabled. It also provided no final loss figure or recovery plan.

The incident illustrates how an operational bridge can amplify damage after unauthorized token creation. Even when the initial attacker has finished selling, other traders may continue converting unbacked tokens into genuine reserves if the redemption mechanism remains accessible.