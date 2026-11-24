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AI Overview Expand The ECB approved on Nov. 23 accepting securities issued on platforms licensed under the EU's DLT Pilot Regime as collateral for central-bank borrowing.

Eligible assets must link to a central securities depository and settle through TARGET2-Securities, with existing collateral standards unchanged.

Detailed requirements are due in spring 2027 and implementation is planned for June 2027; the newly covered assets are not yet eligible.

The European Central Bank approved an expansion of its collateral framework on Nov. 23, allowing eligible blockchain-issued securities to support borrowing from eurozone central banks. The decision covers securities issued through licensed distributed ledger platforms, with implementation planned for June 2027. Banks will still need to meet existing collateral and settlement requirements.

ECB Opens Collateral Framework to More Tokenized Securities

ECB's November 23 announcement mentions that its Governing Council approved the acceptance of marketable assets issued on platforms licensed under the European Union's Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Pilot Regime.

The expansion would allow qualifying securities to be pledged as collateral in Eurosystem credit operations. These arrangements enable eligible financial institutions to obtain central-bank financing against approved assets.

The decision extends an earlier policy announced in January 2026. Since March 30, the Eurosystem has accepted eligible securities issued through central securities depositories (CSDs) using DLT-based services.

The latest expansion covers assets issued on separately licensed DLT Pilot Regime platforms, provided they meet the additional requirements of the Eurosystem.

For banks, the practical benefit is the potential to use a broader range of tokenized securities to secure central-bank borrowing. Previously, differences between conventional securities infrastructure and newer blockchain-based platforms could limit how such assets were mobilized.

However, the decision does not make every tokenized asset eligible. Securities must continue satisfying established collateral standards, including applicable legal, settlement and risk-management requirements.

Tokenized Securities Must Connect to Existing Settlement Infrastructure

The ECB requires eligible DLT-issued assets to remain accessible through approved securities settlement arrangements. Specifically, institutions must be able to make the securities available to the Eurosystem through an eligible link to a central securities depository operating an approved settlement system.

That system must comply with the EU's Central Securities Depositories Regulation and support settlement through TARGET2-Securities, the Eurosystem's platform for securities settlement in central-bank money.

DLT platforms will also face additional operational requirements. The ECB identified settlement finality and the outsourcing of critical functions as areas requiring legal certainty and operational safeguards.

These conditions mean the expansion will initially depend on connections between blockchain-based platforms and established financial-market infrastructure. The approach differs from directly accepting securities that remain entirely within independent blockchain networks. The ECB will continue exploring ways to accept and mobilize tokenized assets in their native form.

New Collateral Requirements Expected in Spring 2027

The Eurosystem expects to communicate detailed requirements for licensed DLT platforms in spring 2027, with implementation planned for June 2027. Those requirements will help determine which platforms and securities can qualify under the expanded framework. The ECB has not identified the first institutions or instruments expected to use the arrangement.

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said the central bank supports technological innovation without lowering its collateral standards. She emphasized maintaining rigorous risk assessments as financial-market infrastructure evolves.

Executive Board member Piero Cipollone linked the decision to the Eurosystem's broader Pontes and Appia initiatives, which aim to support settlement and financial-market infrastructure for tokenized assets.

The expansion could make tokenized securities more useful to banks by connecting them with central-bank financing arrangements. The newly covered assets are not yet eligible under this expansion, which is planned to take effect in June 2027.