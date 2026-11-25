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AI Overview Expand CleanSpark posted a $987.1 million fiscal 2026 net loss, reversing a $364.5 million profit, as revenue fell 25% to $576.5 million.

Non-cash charges drove much of the loss: about $281.6 million in Bitcoin fair-value losses, $177.1 million in impairments and $428.2 million in depreciation.

It mined 7,253 BTC, held 13,530 BTC at Sept. 30, and signed a 20-year, $6.6 billion lease for its Sandersville, Georgia AI data center.

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark recorded a $987.1 million net loss for fiscal 2026 on November 24, as annual revenue declined 25% amid weaker mining performance. The Nasdaq-listed company also recorded a 46% drop in fourth-quarter revenue while expanding its investment in artificial intelligence and data-center infrastructure.

CleanSpark Swings From $364 Million Profit to $987 Million Loss

CleanSpark's November 24 financial results mentions that revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30 fell to $576.5 million, compared with approximately $766.3 million in fiscal 2025. The company recorded a $987.1 million annual net loss, reversing the previous year's $364.5 million profit. Its fourth-quarter revenue declined 46% to $120.9 million, although the quarter produced a $9.8 million net profit.

The annual loss reflected both weaker mining economics and substantial non-cash accounting charges. CleanSpark recorded approximately $281.6 million in losses from Bitcoin fair-value adjustments and $177.1 million in asset impairment expenses.

The company also recognized approximately $428.2 million in depreciation and amortization. These charges contributed to the reported accounting loss but do not represent equivalent cash payments. CleanSpark separately noticed $468.4 million in net cash used by operating activities during fiscal 2026, compared with $461 million in the previous year.

Bitcoin Production Declines as Holdings Reach 13,530 BTC

CleanSpark mined 7,253 BTC during fiscal 2026, an 8% decline from the previous year. Its average operating hashrate in September fell approximately 21% year over year to 36 exahashes per second. Despite lower production, the company improved mining equipment efficiency to 14.8 joules per terahash, compared with 16.7 a year earlier.

As of September 30, CleanSpark held 13,530 BTC, including Bitcoin pledged as collateral. Those holdings were valued at approximately $1.13 billion using prices at the fiscal year-end. The company noted approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity, comprising $204.8 million in cash and cash equivalents alongside its Bitcoin holdings.

However, this liquidity figure does not represent unrestricted cash available for immediate spending. It includes cryptocurrency exposed to price fluctuations and assets pledged as collateral.

The reported Bitcoin holdings and valuations reflect September 30 balances, not CleanSpark's position on November 25.

CleanSpark Expands AI Infrastructure With $6.6 Billion Lease

CleanSpark is expanding beyond Bitcoin mining through artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure.

The company secured a 20-year, $6.6 billion triple-net lease with a tenant for its Sandersville, Georgia, development. Its subsidiary issued $2.276 billion in 7.875% senior secured notes due in 2031. CleanSpark stated that \ the financing fully funds development, although it retains a completion guarantee requiring additional funding if project funds prove insufficient.

CleanSpark expects the first planned data hall to become operational in November 2027. The company cleared that the construction remains on schedule and within budget. In Texas, CleanSpark expanded its infrastructure portfolio through acquisitions involving up to 885 megawatts of potential power capacity, creating additional opportunities for AI and data-center development.

CEO Matt Schultz described fiscal 2026 as a significant year in the company's transition toward a broader infrastructure business. The strategy introduces long-term contracted revenue opportunities but also substantial financing obligations and construction requirements.

CleanSpark has not specified whether future AI infrastructure expansion will require additional Bitcoin sales. Its ability to fund new projects while managing debt and mining operations will remain an important consideration for shareholders.