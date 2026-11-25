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AI Overview Expand Europol said on Nov. 24 that investigators traced more than €26 million in crypto payments linked to illegal streaming services.

Police from 11 countries worked with Binance, Coinbase and Chainalysis, disrupting 57 illegal streaming services and identifying 321 websites.

Europol did not say whether any assets were frozen or seized; it said analysis is ongoing to support national investigations.

European law enforcement agency Europol revealed on Nov. 24 that investigators had traced more than €26 million in cryptocurrency transactions linked to illegal streaming services.

The investigation involved police from 11 countries, alongside cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase and blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. Authorities disrupted 57 illegal streaming services and identified 321 websites distributing copyrighted content without authorization.

Binance and Coinbase Join International Crypto Investigation

The five-day operation took place between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20 at the Spanish National Police headquarters in Seville. Around 40 participants took part, including 30 law enforcement officers from European countries and the United States.

Investigators focused on illegal Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services, which deliver television content over the internet. Unauthorized providers often charge customers a small monthly subscription fee for access to thousands of television channels, live sporting events and movies without compensating the rights holders.

Many of these services accept cryptocurrency payments. Investigators worked alongside crypto industry specialists to establish connections between suspicious transactions, digital wallets and the people behind the streaming operations.

Some analysis can help investigators follow the movement of funds between wallet addresses. When those funds reach centralized exchanges, customer identification records can provide additional evidence about the individuals associated with the transactions.

Europol’s Nov. 24 announcement did not specify whether the traced transactions led to any asset freezes or seizures. It said further analysis was ongoing.

Investigators Target the Revenue Behind Digital Piracy

The 321 websites identified during the operation attracted more than 7.3 million visits annually. However, shutting down websites alone does not necessarily prevent their operators from launching replacement services.

Tracking the financial networks behind these businesses gives authorities another way to disrupt their operations. Identifying the accounts receiving subscription payments could also help investigators locate individuals responsible for distributing unauthorized content.

As stated in the figures from the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA) cited by Europol, approximately 60 million people across Europe use unauthorized IPTV services. The industry association estimates annual losses of €4.83 billion for legitimate providers, while governments miss out on another €1.08 billion in tax revenue.

Interpol, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the AAPA also participated in the operation.

Previous Piracy Investigations Led to Cryptocurrency Seizures

Europol has previously worked with national authorities to target cryptocurrency payments associated with digital piracy.

In November 2025, a similar operation coordinated by Europol traced more than €47 million in cryptocurrency through accounts associated with illegal streaming and other copyright-infringing services.

A separate investigation in November 2024 resulted in the dismantling of an international illegal streaming network that served more than 22 million users worldwide. Authorities arrested 11 suspects and seized approximately €1.6 million in cryptocurrency alongside €40,000 in cash.

For cryptocurrency exchanges, these investigations form part of a broader effort to identify illicit financial activity. Binance recorded processing more than 71,000 law enforcement requests in 2025 and delivering more than 160 training sessions for authorities.

Information gathered during the latest operation will now support individual countries' investigations. Europol expects the findings to help national authorities identify additional suspects, disrupt unauthorized streaming businesses and locate assets connected to criminal activity.