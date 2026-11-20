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AI Overview Expand Trade.xyz's Anthropic-linked ANT perpetual futures on Hyperliquid recorded about $1.7 billion in 24-hour volume during Nov. 20's Asian session.

ANT traded in the low $90s, roughly 5% below Anthropic's first Nasdaq close of $97.17.

The contracts give no ownership of Anthropic stock, and leveraged positions can be liquidated while US markets are closed.

Trade.xyz's Anthropic-linked perpetual futures market on Hyperliquid recorded approximately $1.7 billion in rolling 24-hour volume during Nov. 20's Asian session.

The contract traded around 5% below Anthropic's first closing share price during Friday's Asian session, highlighting differences between overnight derivatives trading and traditional stock markets.

Anthropic Perpetual Futures Attract $1.7 Billion in Volume

The ANT perpetual futures contract operated by Trade.xyz on Hyperliquid generated approximately $1.7 billion in trading volume over 24 hours.

Open interest, representing the value of outstanding derivatives positions, rose more than 50% to approximately $259 million. Trade.xyz had set a $400 million open-interest cap, leaving the market roughly two-thirds utilized.

These figures describe different measures of trading activity. The $1.7 billion represents the value of contracts traded during the reporting window, while open interest measures positions that remained outstanding.

The contract initially operated as a pre-IPO market before Anthropic began trading publicly. It subsequently provided cryptocurrency traders with round-the-clock exposure to the company's share price.

Unlike buying shares through Nasdaq, trading ANT perpetuals does not provide ownership of Anthropic stock or shareholder rights. Traders instead hold derivatives positions whose values fluctuate with the contract's market price.

ANT Trades Below Anthropic's First Nasdaq Close

Anthropic shares closed their first Nasdaq session on Nov. 19 at $97.17, approximately 17% above their $83 initial public offering price.

During Friday morning trading in Asia, ANT perpetual futures traded in the low $90s, roughly 5% below Thursday's closing share price.

The difference emerged while regular US equity markets were closed. Crypto derivatives traders could continue adjusting positions, but the overnight contract price did not establish where Anthropic shares would open on Friday.

The contract had previously tracked the company's opening valuation closely. ANT traded near $111 shortly before Anthropic's first Nasdaq transaction at $111.50.

That earlier alignment does not guarantee future accuracy. Overnight derivatives prices can diverge from underlying shares as liquidity, leverage and market expectations change.

Round-the-Clock Exposure Brings Liquidation Risks

ANT is a perpetual futures contract without a fixed expiration date. Traders post cryptocurrency collateral and can use leverage to increase their exposure to movements in the referenced share price. Periodic funding payments help align perpetual prices with their reference prices.

Funding rates fluctuate, so that figure does not represent a fixed annual cost. Hyperliquid's official documentation explains that market operators manage contract specifications and pricing inputs for builder-deployed perpetuals.

Adverse price movements and funding charges can reduce available margin. Positions can become eligible for liquidation when account equity falls below maintenance requirements, including while regular US stock trading is closed.