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AI Overview Expand Chainflip says 122.86 BTC, 520.22 ETH and about $4 million in USDC and USDT were taken from its vaults on Nov. 21.

The losses are put at about $12 million, up from an earlier $4.86 million estimate; swaps are paused in safe mode.

Chainflip offers the attacker a 10% bounty if the rest is returned by 18:38 UTC on Nov. 23.

Chainflip confirmed cryptocurrency theft from its vaults on Nov. 21, estimating the disclosed Bitcoin, Ether and stablecoin losses at approximately $12 million. The cross-chain swap protocol has offered the attacker a 10% bounty for returning the remaining funds by Nov. 23. The offer follows an earlier estimate that placed losses at approximately $4.86 million.

Chainflip Confirms Bitcoin and Ethereum Vault Losses

In its official recovery demand, Chainflip Labs identified 122.86137042 BTC, 520.2243399 ETH, 3,249,631.41 USDC and 758,141.33 USDT as assets taken from its vaults on November 21.

The disclosure significantly expanded the incident's reported scope. Initial reporting focused on approximately $4.86 million removed from Chainflip's Ethereum vault, before the additional Bitcoin losses became public.

The combined value of the stolen assets has been estimated at approximately $12 million. That figure reflects the assets' estimated market value rather than confirmed proceeds from their sale.

Chainflip enables users to exchange cryptocurrencies across different blockchains without relying on a centralized exchange. Its vaults hold assets used to process swaps and support liquidity supplied to the network.

A breach affecting multiple vaults can therefore disrupt both customer transactions and liquidity-provider operations. Chainflip entered safe mode after detecting the incident, suspending normal swap activity while investigating the withdrawals.

Chainflip Labs’ investigation traced preparations for the theft to funding through Tornado Cash on November 11, followed by a FLIP token purchase and a validator account registered on November 20.

The company also reported identifying a server associated with the activity and a mechanism involving exposed cryptographic keys.

As stated by Chainflip, investigators have addressed the identified key-exposure mechanism to prevent similar attacks. However, the public recovery demand does not provide a detailed technical explanation of how the attacker obtained access or executed each unauthorized withdrawal.

The findings suggest that compromised signing authority played a role in the incident. They do not independently establish the full sequence of events or identify the person responsible.

Chainflip had collected information about the validator and associated services that could assist law enforcement. It also stated that addresses connected to the stolen assets had been flagged by blockchain analytics providers.

Attacker Offered 10% Bounty Before November 23 Deadline

Chainflip's recovery offer allows the attacker to retain 10% of the stolen value if the specified remaining assets are returned.

The company requested repayment of 110.57523337 BTC and 2,618.1 ETH to designated recovery addresses. The notice requests substantially more Ether than the amount originally stolen in ETH, but does not explain the conversion calculation.

Both payments must arrive by 18:38 UTC on November 23, equivalent to 12:08 a.m. IST on November 24.

Chainflip would treat a qualifying return as a white-hat recovery and withdraw its law-enforcement complaints.

That undertaking describes Chainflip's intended response; it does not guarantee immunity from investigation or prosecution. The offer does not establish that the attacker has accepted the terms or returned any funds.

Recovery Remains Uncertain for Users and Liquidity Providers

Chainflip's documentation identifies vault security failures as a potential source of losses for liquidity providers and users awaiting swap payouts.

The recovery demand does not establish how the stolen assets will be allocated among affected parties or whether the protocol can restore all outstanding balances without recovering the funds.

Although Chainflip says the identified attack mechanism has been addressed, the company has not established a timetable for restoring normal swap services in its recovery notice.