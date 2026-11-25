i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

AI Overview Expand SBI Holdings, SMFG and the Solana Foundation completed the structure of SBI Solana Global, a renamed SBI R3 Japan, on Nov. 25.

It will build stablecoin payment and remittance infrastructure, tokenized bonds, funds and RWAs, and on-chain asset management in Japan first.

The partners have not said which service launches first or when institutional customers get access.

Japan’s SBI Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and the Solana Foundation announced on Nov. 25 that agreements for their blockchain-focused joint venture structure were complete.

Operating as SBI Solana Global, the company will develop stablecoin payment infrastructure, tokenized investment products and on-chain asset management services in Japan before expanding into other Asian and international markets.

SBI Solana Global Begins Full-Scale Operations

The launch completes a corporate restructuring first announced on July 13, when SBI Holdings and the Solana Foundation entered a strategic partnership. Rather than establishing an entirely new business, the partners have restructured and renamed the existing SBI R3 Japan company.

Established in 2019, SBI R3 Japan previously helped businesses adopt distributed ledger technology (DLT), including R3's enterprise blockchain platform, Corda. Its work included trade finance, regional digital currencies and securities settlement trials.

Under the new structure, SBI and SMFG will combine their financial expertise and institutional networks with Solana's blockchain infrastructure.

Solana cited more than $2.3 trillion in combined assets and over 80 million customers across SBI and SMFG. Those figures describe the financial groups, rather than capital committed to SBI Solana Global.

Stablecoins Could Simplify Cross-Border Payments

One of the company's priorities is developing infrastructure for domestic payments and international remittances using stablecoins.

For businesses transferring money internationally, blockchain-based settlement could reduce reliance on intermediary banks and allow payments outside conventional banking hours. Actual costs and settlement times would still depend on currency conversion, compliance requirements and the systems used to move money between bank accounts and stablecoins.

SBI Solana Global also intends to explore smaller automated payments initiated by artificial intelligence (AI) agents, such as payments for digital services.

The company has already been working on delivery-versus-payment settlement using stablecoins for security tokens. This mechanism links the transfer of a security to its corresponding payment, helping reduce settlement risk.

Japanese Investment Products Could Reach More Overseas Investors

The venture will also help financial institutions issue and distribute tokenized bonds, investment funds and loan receivables. For Japanese asset managers, this could provide additional ways to reach international investors through blockchain-based distribution platforms.

Beyond traditional financial instruments, the company plans to tokenize commodities and other real-world assets (RWAs). Blockchain records could help businesses verify an asset's authenticity and track its ownership history.

The fourth business area involves developing investment management services that use stablecoins and tokenized assets. Over time, the company wants to connect these services with its payment and asset issuance infrastructure.

The partners have not yet announced which commercial service will become available first or when institutional customers will gain access.

SBI Is Already Expanding Its Tokenized Investment Business

The joint venture builds on SBI Group's wider efforts to distribute Japanese investment products through digital asset platforms.

In July, SBI Global Asset Management and Singapore-based digital securities exchange DigiFT introduced the SBI Japan High Dividend Equity Strategy Token (JX), a tokenized investment product on Solana that provides exposure to a Japanese equity investment strategy.

On Nov. 5, SBI Global Asset Management announced that JX had also become available through HashKey Earn, the asset management service of Hong Kong's licensed HashKey Exchange.

Eligible professional investors can subscribe for and redeem JX through HashKey using USDC, a US dollar-denominated stablecoin. The product operates separately from the newly launched SBI Solana Global venture but demonstrates how Japanese investment products can already reach qualified overseas investors through blockchain-based distribution channels.