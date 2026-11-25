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AI Overview Expand The HKMA launched CMU DAP on Nov. 25, a permissioned blockchain platform for issuing, settling and servicing tokenized bonds.

It settles with atomic delivery-versus-payment, links to RTGS systems and CBDCs, and uses cash tokens for round-the-clock multi-currency settlement.

Ten banks including HSBC and Standard Chartered joined at launch; funds, stablecoins and tokenized deposits are only planned so far.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) launched a blockchain-based platform on Nov. 25 supporting digital debt issuance, transaction settlement and ongoing bond servicing.

The Central Moneymarkets Unit Digital Asset Platform (CMU DAP) supports round-the-clock settlement in multiple currencies, potentially reducing settlement delays and operating costs for banks, bond issuers and institutional investors.

Hong Kong Brings the Entire Bond Lifecycle On-Chain

Developed and operated by CMU OmniClear on behalf of the HKMA, the private, permissioned platform uses distributed ledger technology (DLT) to support bond issuance, settlement and servicing.

Financial institutions can use the platform to issue digital bonds, clear and settle secondary-market transactions, distribute interest payments and repay investors when bonds reach maturity.

The platform also supports the conversion of conventional debt securities into tokenized instruments. This gives financial institutions a way to bring existing securities into the digital asset ecosystem rather than relying exclusively on newly issued digital bonds.

For institutional investors, managing these processes through a common infrastructure could reduce the administrative work involved in holding and transferring bonds. Issuers could also benefit from simpler payment processing throughout a bond's lifetime.

Banks Can Settle Bond Transactions Around the Clock

CMU DAP uses an atomic delivery-versus-payment (DvP) settlement model, meaning the transfer of securities and the corresponding payment are completed together. If one side of the transaction cannot be completed, neither goes through.

This helps reduce the risk of a seller transferring securities without receiving payment or a buyer paying without receiving the bonds.

The platform connects directly with real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). It also uses cash tokens to support 24-hour settlement across multiple currencies. For international investors operating across different time zones, extended settlement hours could reduce the time between agreeing to a transaction and receiving the securities or funds.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Among Ten Initial Participants

CMU OmniClear confirmed that ten financial institutions have already joined the platform as direct participants. These include HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China (Hong Kong), DBS and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

The operator also confirmed that trial transactions involving tokenized Exchange Fund Bills earlier this year helped validate the platform's capabilities. These are short-term debt instruments issued by the HKMA on behalf of Hong Kong's government.

However, CMU OmniClear did not disclose the value or number of transactions completed since the official launch. Hong Kong already has considerable experience issuing digital debt. In September 2026, the government priced its fourth digital green bond offering, worth approximately HK$20 billion, across four currencies. That was twice the size of its November 2025 offering.

Stablecoins and Tokenized Funds Could Follow

Debt securities are only the starting point for CMU DAP. CMU OmniClear plans to explore support for investment funds and other real-world assets (RWAs), alongside connections with additional blockchain platforms.

The operator also intends to explore tokenized bank deposits and regulated stablecoins as additional payment instruments. These integrations are part of its development roadmap rather than confirmed features available at launch.

The wider Central Moneymarkets Unit infrastructure already held more than HK$6 trillion in assets under custody at the end of September 2026. That figure covers the existing securities depository system, not assets held on the newly launched digital platform.