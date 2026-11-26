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AI Overview Expand Franklin Templeton plans to add Hyperliquid's HYPE to its Franklin Crypto Index ETF (EZPZ) on or around Dec. 1.

The change follows CF Benchmarks' December index update and takes the fund to eight cryptocurrencies; it is not a new HYPE ETF.

Bitcoin made up 76.58% of the index on Sept. 30, and the filing does not give HYPE's starting weight.

Franklin Templeton plans to add Hyperliquid's native token, HYPE, to its Franklin Crypto Index exchange-traded fund (ETF) on or around Dec. 1, according to a prospectus supplement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Nov. 25.

The change will expand the fund's portfolio to eight cryptocurrencies, giving existing shareholders exposure to HYPE without having to purchase the token separately.

Hyperliquid Joins Franklin Templeton's Crypto Portfolio

The Franklin Crypto Index ETF, which trades on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker EZPZ, follows the CF Institutional Digital Asset Index.

Index provider CF Benchmarks announced its December reconstitution on Nov. 16. HYPE will join Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano and Stellar Lumens in the benchmark.

Franklin Templeton will adjust its holdings to reflect the revised index under existing SEC-approved generic listing standards. The change represents a scheduled portfolio rebalance rather than the approval or launch of a dedicated Hyperliquid ETF.

The benchmark undergoes quarterly rebalancing, during which cryptocurrencies can be added or removed in accordance with its methodology and applicable listing requirements.

Bitcoin Will Remain a Major Factor in the Fund's Performance

The eight cryptocurrencies will not receive equal allocations. Instead, the benchmark weights each asset according to its free-float market capitalization, which measures the value of tokens available for public trading.

As of Sept. 30, Bitcoin accounted for 76.58% of the benchmark, followed by Ether at 12.69%, XRP at 5.35% and Solana at 3.75%. The remaining three cryptocurrencies collectively represented less than 2%.

Adding HYPE will introduce another source of price exposure, although larger holdings such as Bitcoin and Ether will continue to have a greater influence on the fund's performance if their dominant weights persist.

The prospectus supplement does not specify HYPE's initial portfolio weight. The amount Franklin Templeton will need to invest in the token will depend on its benchmark allocation and the fund's size when the rebalance occurs.

HYPE Expands Its Presence in US Crypto Investment Products

Hyperliquid operates a blockchain ecosystem best known for its decentralized perpetual futures exchange. Its native token is already available to US brokerage investors through dedicated and diversified cryptocurrency investment products.

In May 2026, 21Shares launched its spot Hyperliquid ETF (THYP) on Nasdaq. HYPE subsequently joined the Hashdex Nasdaq CME Crypto Index ETF in September, becoming its fifth-largest holding at the time.

Franklin Templeton's upcoming rebalance offers another route to HYPE exposure for investors who prefer holding multiple cryptocurrencies through a single brokerage investment rather than purchasing individual crypto funds.