i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

AI Overview Expand Fidelity filed with the SEC on Nov. 25 for a spot Chainlink fund that would trade on Nasdaq under the preliminary ticker FLNK.

The fund would hold LINK directly with three custodians and, unlike Fidelity's Solana fund, would not stake its tokens.

It would compete with Grayscale's GLNK and Bitwise's CLNK; Fidelity has set no launch date or final fee yet.

Fidelity filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Nov. 25 to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding Chainlink's native cryptocurrency, LINK.

The proposed Fidelity Chainlink Fund is expected to trade on Nasdaq, with FLNK listed as a preliminary ticker in the filing. Unlike some competing cryptocurrency investment products, the fund would not stake its tokens or distribute staking rewards to investors.

Fidelity Names Three Custodians for Its Chainlink Fund

The proposed fund would hold LINK directly, giving investors exposure to the cryptocurrency through conventional brokerage accounts without requiring them to manage digital wallets or private keys.

Fidelity named Anchorage Digital Bank, BitGo Bank & Trust and Coinbase Custody Trust Company as custodians responsible for safeguarding the fund's LINK holdings.

The fund would track a proposed Fidelity Chainlink Reference Rate, adjusted for expenses and other liabilities. The index would use pricing data from eligible LINK spot markets, updating every 15 seconds based on a rolling 60-minute calculation.

Authorized participants, typically large financial institutions, would be able to create and redeem blocks of shares using either LINK or cash. Ordinary investors would buy and sell shares through their brokers, potentially at a premium or discount to the fund’s net asset value.

Fidelity Rules Out Staking Rewards for LINK Investors

Chainlink provides blockchain applications with access to external information, including financial market prices. Eligible LINK holders can stake their tokens to help secure certain Chainlink services in exchange for rewards.

However, participation is limited. Fidelity's preliminary prospectus notes that Chainlink staking is currently capped at approximately 4% of the cryptocurrency's total supply.

The filing makes the fund's position clear:

“The Trust will not stake its LINK.”

For investors, returns would therefore depend primarily on changes in LINK's market price, minus the fund's expenses. Avoiding staking also removes the fund's direct exposure to staking-related penalties and restrictions on withdrawing staked tokens.

The approach differs from the Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL), which combines exposure to SOL's price with potential staking rewards.

Fidelity Would Compete With Existing Chainlink ETFs

Fidelity is entering a market where investors already have access to US-listed spot Chainlink investment products from Grayscale and Bitwise.

The Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF (GLNK) trades on NYSE Arca and held approximately $116 million in assets under management as of Nov. 25. Bitwise launched its competing Chainlink ETF (CLNK) on the same exchange on Jan. 14, 2026.

Fidelity already offers spot cryptocurrency investment products covering Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. Adding Chainlink would expand its offering beyond those three networks.

Management fees could become an important competitive factor, particularly given Fidelity's decision not to generate additional returns through staking. The preliminary filing does not specify a final management fee.

Fidelity Still Needs to Complete the Registration Process

Although commonly described as an ETF, the proposed Chainlink fund would operate as an exchange-traded product (ETP) structured as a trust. It would not provide the same regulatory protections as conventional investment funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Fidelity's preliminary prospectus states that shares cannot be sold until the registration statement becomes effective. The company intends to begin offering shares as soon as practicable after that step, but it has not confirmed a launch date.