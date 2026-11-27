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AI Overview Expand ASEAN+3 finance and central bank deputies agreed on Nov. 26 in Kyoto to set up a Cross-Border Digital Payments Program under AMRO.

A working group will discuss retail and wholesale payment connectivity and regulatory approaches to digital assets.

The deal sets no common rules or mutual recognition of stablecoin licenses, and results go to ministers in Nagoya in May 2027.

Finance and central bank deputies from the ASEAN+3 grouping have agreed to establish a regional program covering cross-border digital payments and regulatory approaches to digital assets.

The agreement was announced on Nov. 26 following the ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting in Kyoto, Japan. The initiative will bring regulators together to discuss payment connectivity and potentially address differences in how digital assets are regulated across the region.

Asian Economies Establish a Dedicated Digital Payments Working Group

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), together with China, Japan and South Korea, will establish the Cross-Border Digital Payments Program under the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

A dedicated working group will support discussions covering both retail and wholesale payments. Retail payments include everyday purchases and personal money transfers, while wholesale payments generally involve larger transactions between financial institutions.

The agreement follows instructions issued by finance ministers and central bank governors at their May 3 meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Officials had identified cross-border digital payments as a new priority for regional financial cooperation.

Although the May statement specifically identified stablecoin regulation as an area for discussion, the November agreement refers more broadly to digital assets. The precise scope of the working group's regulatory discussions remains unclear.

Stablecoin Regulation Could Become More Coordinated Across Asia

Different regulatory requirements can make it difficult for digital payment companies to operate across multiple jurisdictions. A stablecoin issuer permitted to operate in one country may face different licensing, reserve management and redemption requirements elsewhere.

In May, ASEAN+3 finance ministers and central bank governors supported exploring tokenization while assessing its implications for monetary sovereignty, financial stability and cross-border capital flows.

AMRO economists Dong He and Runchana Pongsaparn have also warned that widespread adoption of foreign currency-denominated stablecoins could weaken the effectiveness of domestic monetary policy and allow users to circumvent capital movement restrictions.

Closer regulatory cooperation could help authorities address these concerns while giving payment providers greater clarity about operating across borders.

However, the Kyoto agreement does not establish mutual recognition of stablecoin licenses or introduce common regulations that member economies must adopt.

Tokenized Settlement Could Help Address Cross-Border Payment Delays

Several Asian economies already operate interconnected payment systems that allow tourists to pay overseas merchants using their domestic banking apps and QR codes.

However, large international transfers between financial institutions remain more complicated. Differences in compliance requirements, banking infrastructure and access to foreign currency liquidity can contribute to settlement delays.

Tokenized bank deposits and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could help address some of these problems by enabling financial institutions to settle transactions outside conventional banking hours.

AMRO's October 2026 Financial Stability Report identifies potential improvements in settlement efficiency and investor access but cautions that technology alone cannot resolve existing legal and regulatory barriers.

Preparations for the new program were already underway before the Kyoto meeting. On Nov. 18, AMRO published a consultancy notice identifying cross-border retail payments as its first area of analytical work, covering existing payment connections and obstacles to wider adoption.

The outcomes of the Kyoto meeting will be presented to ASEAN+3 finance ministers and central bank governors in Nagoya, Japan, in May 2027. The Nov. 26 statement does not specify when the new working group will first convene.