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AI Overview Expand OCBC, Standard Chartered and StraitsX said on Nov. 19 they completed a proof-of-concept linking the two banks' tokenized deposit systems under MAS's BLOOM initiative.

StraitsX's shared settlement layer let US dollar payments move between the banks outside normal cut-off hours and reduced the need for prefunding.

It is a test only: no transaction amounts, customers or launch date were given, and settlement finality, liquidity and financial-crime controls still need work.

OCBC, Standard Chartered and StraitsX announced on Nov. 19 that they completed a test allowing tokenized deposits from different banks to support cross-bank payments.

The Singapore proof-of-concept demonstrated US dollar transfers outside conventional banking hours, using shared infrastructure to coordinate settlement between separate banking systems.

StraitsX Connects Two Banks' Tokenized Deposit Systems

According to StraitsX's Nov. 19 announcement, the three companies completed the proof-of-concept under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) BLOOM initiative.

The test addressed a problem facing banks developing their own digital deposit systems. Tokenized deposits represent claims against their issuing banks, meaning deposits created by one institution cannot automatically move through another bank's blockchain infrastructure.

StraitsX provided shared settlement infrastructure connecting OCBC and Standard Chartered's separate environments. It coordinated payment instructions, compliance screening, eligibility checks, liquidity verification, settlement and confirmation.

The participants successfully completed US dollar payment flows outside standard banking cut-off windows. StraitsX said the arrangement demonstrated how institutional payments could settle within minutes without requiring both banks to operate on a single tokenized deposit system.

Shared Settlement Model Reduces Prefunding Requirements

The test also examined whether shared infrastructure could reduce the need for bilateral prefunding arrangements between participating institutions.

Traditional cross-bank payment arrangements can require institutions to maintain liquidity with counterparties before transactions occur. This ties up funds that could otherwise support treasury and other business activities.

During the demonstration, the participants observed that their shared model reduced the need for such arrangements. However, they did not disclose transaction amounts, quantify liquidity savings or establish performance at commercial scale.

StraitsX CEO Tianwei Liu said connecting separate banking ecosystems would be important for broader adoption of tokenized deposits. OCBC and Standard Chartered also emphasized interoperability while preserving compliance safeguards and existing banking relationships.

Commercial Rollout Requires Further Regulatory Work

The project forms part of MAS's BLOOM initiative, which focuses on interoperable digital money arrangements for domestic and cross-border financial transactions.

The initiative covers tokenized commercial bank money and eligible stablecoins, with applications including corporate treasury management, trade finance and international payments.

The completed test does not mean customers can already use the shared settlement system commercially. The participants identified further work involving settlement finality, liquidity management, institutional responsibilities and financial-crime controls.

Any broader implementation remains subject to regulatory engagement, participant approvals, legal documentation and operational-risk assessments. The companies have not announced a commercial launch date or identified initial customers for the shared system.