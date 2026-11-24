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AI Overview Expand Kalshi paused new trading in Utah on Nov. 23 after a federal court let the state enforce its gambling laws against event contracts.

More than 177,000 Utah users are affected; existing customers can still close open positions and withdraw funds.

A separate CFTC lawsuit claiming exclusive federal authority over prediction markets is still awaiting a ruling on emergency relief.

Prediction market platform Kalshi suspended operations in Utah on Nov. 23 following an adverse federal court ruling that allows the state to enforce its gambling laws.

The company cleared that more than 177,000 Utah residents use its platform. The suspension comes as Kalshi continues challenging state restrictions and awaits a ruling in a separate lawsuit brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Kalshi Halts New Trading Activity for Utah Customers

Kalshi spokesperson Jacki McGavick confirmed that the company had decided to pause operations in Utah because of an adverse federal court judgment and the absence of emergency relief in the CFTC's separate lawsuit.

McGavick said the suspension affects more than 177,000 Utah residents who use Kalshi. The company intends to continue challenging the state's position and hopes to resume operations if its legal arguments succeed.

The restriction prevents Utah customers from opening new event-contract positions. However, McGavick confirmed that existing customers can still exit open positions and withdraw funds.

That distinction matters because the suspension does not automatically require customers to liquidate their holdings or forfeit account balances. Kalshi has not announced when normal trading access might resume.

The company voluntarily suspended operations amid enforcement pressure. The federal court did not directly order Kalshi to shut down its entire Utah service.

Federal Court Decisions Leave Utah's Gambling Enforcement Intact

The suspension follows a series of legal setbacks involving Kalshi's challenge to Utah's gambling regulations. In August, US District Judge Robert Shelby ruled that the federal Commodity Exchange Act did not prevent Utah from enforcing its gambling laws against Kalshi's event contracts.

Kalshi appealed, but the Tenth Circuit denied its request to block enforcement pending appeal on September 8. Utah Attorney General Derek Brown subsequently filed a civil enforcement lawsuit on October 20, alleging that Kalshi and related entities offered unlawful gambling to state residents.

The CFTC and the US government subsequently filed a separate lawsuit against Utah on October 26, arguing that federal derivatives law gives the regulator exclusive authority over contracts traded on registered exchanges.

That lawsuit seeks to prevent Utah from enforcing gambling restrictions against CFTC-regulated prediction market platforms. However, the federal court had not granted the regulator's emergency request when Kalshi announced its suspension.

Shelby indicated that the federal government faced significant obstacles in establishing its position. No final ruling on the CFTC's emergency application had been issued at that stage.

Why Kalshi Remains Available in New York but Not Utah

Kalshi's suspension in Utah contrasts with a separate court development in New York, where the platform avoided immediate operating restrictions on November 23.

New York Supreme Court Justice Melissa Crane declined to impose an immediate temporary restraining order sought by Attorney General Letitia James. The court instead favored further consideration of the competing legal arguments.

The different outcomes reflect separate court proceedings rather than a nationwide ruling establishing whether prediction market contracts qualify as lawful derivatives or prohibited gambling.

Kalshi maintains that its CFTC registration places its event contracts under federal derivatives oversight. Utah argues that federal registration does not exempt the company from state gambling laws.

The dispute remains unresolved. For Utah customers, the immediate consequence is the inability to open new trades, while closing existing positions and withdrawing funds remain available under Kalshi's announced arrangements.