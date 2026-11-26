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AI Overview Expand SEC filings from Nov. 23 show C1 Fund valued its Ripple shares at about $90.10 each and The Private Shares Fund at $300, both as of Sept. 30, 2026.

Ripple is private, so both figures are fair-value estimates; neither schedule names the transactions or assumptions behind its valuation.

Ripple made up 16.50% of C1's net assets against about 4.31% of The Private Shares Fund's $1.47 billion, so a change in its value moves C1's NAV far more.

Two US investment funds have assigned sharply different values to shares in Ripple Labs, with one valuing the privately held cryptocurrency company’s stock at approximately $90 per share and the other at $300.

Investment schedules filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Nov. 23 show that C1’s per-share valuation was approximately 70% below The Private Shares Fund’s, despite both reporting their holdings as of Sept. 30, 2026.

C1 Fund Marks Down Its Ripple Investment by 42%

C1 Fund, a closed-end investment fund trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CFND, valued its 70,665 Ripple shares at approximately $6.37 million, or $90.10 per share.

The September schedule lists a March 13 acquisition date and approximately $10.9 million in cost for the remaining holding, equivalent to $154.18 per share. Its reported fair value was approximately $4.53 million, or 41.6%, below that cost basis. Separately, C1 said it sold part of its Ripple position in April, realizing a 141.5% return on the shares sold.

Meanwhile, The Private Shares Fund reported holding 211,267 Ripple shares worth $63.38 million, equivalent to exactly $300 per share. Its disclosed acquisition cost was approximately $18.46 million.

Both investment schedules classify their Ripple holdings as common stock in a privately held company. The figures represent the funds' respective fair-value estimates, rather than prices established through transactions on a public stock exchange.

Why Funds Can Assign Different Values to the Same Company

Unlike publicly traded stocks, Ripple shares do not have a continuously updated exchange price that fund managers can use to value their holdings.

C1 classifies its private equity investments as Level 3 assets, meaning their valuations rely on significant inputs that cannot be directly observed in public markets. Its June financial report identifies recent transactions as an input used in its private stock valuation models.

The Private Shares Fund's valuation policy allows its investment adviser to consider private secondary-market transactions, company financial information, purchase costs and restrictions on selling shares.

However, neither September investment schedule identifies the specific transactions or assumptions behind its Ripple valuation. CoinDesk reported on Nov. 26 that it had contacted both funds for comment.

Ripple's own fundraising history provides another reference point. In November 2025, the company announced a $500 million strategic investment at a $40 billion valuation. A subsequent share buyback in March 2026 reportedly valued Ripple at approximately $50 billion. Those historical transactions do not establish what investors could receive for their shares today.

Ripple's Valuation Has Different Implications for Each Fund

Despite holding fewer Ripple shares, C1 has considerably greater exposure to the company relative to the size of its portfolio.

Ripple accounted for 16.50% of C1's net assets at the end of September. By comparison, the company's shares represented approximately 4.31% of The Private Shares Fund's $1.47 billion in net assets.

A significant change in Ripple's valuation would therefore have a proportionally larger effect on C1's reported net asset value (NAV), assuming other portfolio holdings and liabilities remain unchanged.

The funds also offer different ways for investors to access their money. C1 shareholders can sell their fund shares on the stock exchange, potentially at a premium or discount to NAV. The Private Shares Fund offers quarterly repurchases covering 5% of its outstanding shares, so investors are not guaranteed to sell their entire holding in a particular window.

The next portfolio disclosures will provide another opportunity to compare how both funds value Ripple. Until an actual sale takes place, neither valuation establishes how much either fund could recover from its Ripple investment.