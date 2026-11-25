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AI Overview Expand New York Senator Jeremy Cooney's bill S10748, the Futures Act, proposes a 10% tax on operators' sports prediction trading-fee revenue.

The money would fund universal pre-kindergarten; the bill also requires age and ID checks, deposit limits, self-exclusion and bans trading by officials.

It is not law yet: the bill sits with the Senate Rules Committee and would take effect 180 days after enactment.

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney introduced legislation on Nov. 23 proposing a 10% tax on operators’ qualifying net trading-fee revenue from sports-related prediction contracts. The proposal would help fund universal pre-kindergarten programs across New York. It would also introduce consumer protections and restrictions on prediction market trading by public officials.

Prediction Market Operators Could Face Higher Costs

Senate Bill S10748, known as the Futures Act, would require prediction market operators to pay the additional tax quarterly. The bill has been referred to the Senate Rules Committee and has not yet become law.

The tax would cover qualifying sports-contract fees paid by New York residents domiciled and physically present in the state when trading, including on exchanges regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

For platforms such as Kalshi, the proposal could increase the cost of doing business in New York. Operators could absorb the additional expense or adjust their trading fees to offset it, potentially making trading more expensive for customers.

The proposed 10% tax applies to operators’ qualifying fee revenue, not customers’ winnings or stakes. Separate provisions would direct existing income-tax revenue attributable to prediction-market gains toward early education, without imposing an additional individual tax.

New Tax Revenue Would Fund Early Education

The money raised would go into a dedicated Futures Fund for Early Education, supporting statewide pre-kindergarten programs for children aged two to four. School districts would receive funding based on allocations determined by New York's education commissioner.

Beyond taxation, Cooney wants prediction market operators to verify customers' ages and identities, offer deposit limits and allow users to voluntarily suspend their trading accounts. Customers who choose to exclude themselves would be prevented from opening new positions or depositing additional funds for at least one year. They would still be allowed to close or settle existing positions.

The bill would also prohibit trading by New York’s statewide, legislative and local elected officials and designated policymaking state employees, subject to its federal-law safeguards.

Proposal Comes Amid New York's Legal Battle With Kalshi

The legislation comes as New York Attorney General Letitia James pursues lawsuits against Kalshi and Polymarket, alleging that the companies operate unlicensed gambling businesses.

On Nov. 23, a New York judge declined to impose immediate trading restrictions on Kalshi, allowing the exchange to continue operating while litigation proceeds.

Cooney's bill takes a different approach by recognizing the CFTC's authority over federally regulated event contracts. It specifically separates the proposed operator tax from licensing and market-access requirements. If enacted, the legislation would take effect 180 days after becoming law.