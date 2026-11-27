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AI Overview Expand Japan's FSA is considering discouraging access to DeFi services that lack adequate anti-money laundering and terrorist financing safeguards.

Nov. 26 discussion materials also look at extra protections for self-custody wallet users, including a possible cooling-off period after opening an exchange account.

The review does not ban DeFi access or wallet transfers, and the length of any waiting period is not yet set.

Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) is considering whether to discourage access to decentralized finance (DeFi) services that lack adequate safeguards against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Discussion materials dated Nov. 26 also examine additional protections for users of self-custody wallets. While some measures could eventually affect how users access DeFi platforms and transfer cryptocurrency from exchanges, the latest review does not establish a ban on either activity.

Japan Could Place More Responsibility on DeFi Access Providers

The FSA examined the regulatory challenges associated with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending protocols and other blockchain-based financial services during its third study-group meeting on digital and decentralized finance.

Unlike conventional cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi protocols can execute transactions through smart contracts without requiring a company to manage customer funds. The difficulty for regulators is determining who should be responsible for compliance when no central operator can be identified.

One area under consideration is the regulation of front-end providers, which operate the websites and applications people use to access DeFi services.

An earlier FSA working-group report raised the possibility of requiring these providers to verify customers' identities and explain the risks associated with the decentralized exchanges they provide access to.

Such requirements could change how Japanese users interact with DeFi applications, even if the underlying smart contracts remain accessible on public blockchains.

Stablecoin Issuers and Exchanges Could Play a Larger Role

Where no responsible DeFi operator can be identified, the FSA wants to explore whether existing regulated businesses could help enforce anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) safeguards.

These businesses include stablecoin issuers, financial institutions and cryptocurrency platforms that allow customers to convert between traditional currencies and digital assets.

Stablecoin issuers with the technical authority to freeze tokens, for example, could help restrict the movement of funds associated with illicit activity.

The FSA also argues that traditional financial institutions using DeFi should achieve the same regulatory outcomes as businesses providing equivalent services through conventional infrastructure.

New Exchange Customers Could Face Delays Moving Crypto Into Personal Wallets

Unlike exchange-managed wallets, self-custody wallets allow users to control the private keys needed to authorize transactions.

Japan already requires domestic cryptocurrency service providers to collect information and maintain records for transactions involving these wallets.

Separately, the materials describe anti-fraud measures under Japan’s 2026 cryptocurrency-law reforms, with details to be specified through a Cabinet Office ordinance. They cite a cooling-off period after opening an exchange account as an example, during which transfers to self-custody wallets would be restricted.

The intention is to reduce losses from fraudulent investment schemes that pressure victims into buying and transferring cryptocurrency.

The Nov. 26 materials do not establish how long such a waiting period would last.

Direct Regulation of Self-Custody Wallets Remains Uncommon

The FSA acknowledges that directly regulating personal wallet use or companies that solely develop and sell wallet software or hardware is not widespread internationally.

However, the agency wants to examine whether additional consumer protections are necessary. Losing access to private keys can leave users permanently unable to transfer their assets, while resolving disputes without a centralized service provider can be difficult.

The Japan Cryptoasset Business Association also presented an industry perspective at the meeting, outlining how transaction screening and automated security controls could be incorporated into DeFi infrastructure.

The discussions form part of Japan’s broader on-chain finance initiative, which targets an interim assessment in early 2027. Developing a public-private roadmap is another component, but the materials do not specify its publication date.

The latest materials do not establish an implementation timetable for DeFi access restrictions or determine whether additional legislation would be necessary.