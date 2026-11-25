i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

AI Overview Expand SEC staff said on Nov. 24 they would not recommend enforcement if Molecule's US subsidiary LabsCo sells Project Tokens unregistered, as described in its request.

The tokens give access to research communities and advisory votes, but no equity, debt, dividends or profit rights; company shares are offered separately.

The no-action position is not SEC approval or a general exemption and depends on Molecule's facts, conditions and counsel's opinion.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff issued a no-action response to Molecule AG on Nov. 24, addressing proposed unregistered sales of tokens linked to scientific research.

The response covers a specific structure separating token-based community participation from company ownership. It does not constitute SEC approval or establish a general exemption for research-related cryptocurrency offerings.

SEC Staff Declines to Recommend Enforcement Against Molecule's Token Plan

SEC's November 24 response mentions that the Division of Corporation Finance reviewed a November 19 request submitted on behalf of Molecule AG. The division stated that it would not recommend enforcement action if Molecule's US subsidiary, LabsCo, offered and sold Project Tokens under the circumstances described in the request without registering the offering under Section 5 of the Securities Act.

The response also addresses LabsCo's decision not to register Project Tokens as a class of equity securities under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act.

However, the staff's position depends on the representations provided by Molecule and the legal opinion of its counsel. Different facts or operating arrangements could lead to a different conclusion.

Deputy Chief Counsel Jonathan Ingram signed the response, which expressly limits itself to the division's enforcement recommendation. It does not determine whether the proposed tokens legally qualify as securities.

Project Tokens Separate Research Participation From Equity Ownership

Molecule's proposed Coin-to-Company model separates research-related token utilities from ownership rights in an operating business.

Under the structure described in the request, LabsCo would conduct scientific research and hold related intellectual property. Project Tokens would provide access to research communities, related information and participation features, with those utilities functional when the tokens are sold.

Token holders could lock their tokens to cast advisory votes on research priorities. However, those votes would not give holders binding authority over LabsCo's business decisions. The tokens would not represent company equity or debt. They would also provide no contractual entitlement to dividends, revenue, profits or company assets.

Molecule's structure allows for a separate equity investment process. Token holders and eligible nonholders could apply separately for company shares, with allocations at LabsCo's discretion. Any equity offering would require securities registration or an applicable exemption.

Simply purchasing or locking Project Tokens would not guarantee an equity allocation or provide priority in a future share offering. The distinction is important because community participation through tokens would not automatically grant the financial rights associated with ownership of a research company.

No-Action Position Depends on Specific Token Conditions

The proposed structure also includes restrictions on how Project Tokens would be presented to potential purchasers. Molecule's request describes tokens intended to provide functional access and participation rather than promised investment returns. Marketing would not promote expected price appreciation or profits generated through LabsCo's management.

The company also proposes disclosures explaining the token's functionality, issuance arrangements and associated risks. These representations help explain the limited circumstances considered by SEC staff. They do not establish that all tokens offering community access or governance features fall outside securities regulation.

The response provides a specific example for decentralized science projects seeking to separate research participation from conventional company ownership.

Molecule’s first project using the Coin-to-Company structure would adopt the model in the coming weeks. Whether that implementation follows the precise arrangements described in its request will be important to the scope of the staff's position.

The SEC has not issued a binding exemption or a general determination allowing unregistered research-token sales.