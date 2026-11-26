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AI Overview Expand The Bitcoin Fund ETF (BBIT), Switzerland's first spot Bitcoin ETF, began trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on Nov. 26 with 350 BTC and a targeted 0.19% annual expense ratio.

Unlike many European Bitcoin ETPs structured as debt securities, BBIT is a Swiss contractual investment fund whose Bitcoin is legally separated from its managers and held by AMINA Bank in cold storage.

FINMA approved the fund on Oct. 20; it is offered only in Switzerland and not to US persons, and FINMA warns Bitcoin investments remain highly risky.

Switzerland's first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) began trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on Nov. 26, giving investors access to Bitcoin through a locally regulated investment fund.

The Bitcoin Fund ETF (BBIT), sponsored and managed by BIT Asset Management, debuted with 350 BTC in assets and a targeted annual expense ratio of 0.19%. Investors can trade its units in either Swiss francs or US dollars through participating banks and brokers.

What Makes BBIT Different From Existing European Bitcoin ETPs

Swiss investors have been able to access physically backed Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) through SIX since 2019. However, many European Bitcoin ETPs are structured as debt securities rather than investment funds.

BBIT operates as a contractual investment fund under Swiss law. Its Bitcoin holdings are legally separated from the assets of its management company and custodian, providing investors with protections under

Switzerland's collective investment framework if one of these companies becomes insolvent. These protections do not prevent losses from Bitcoin’s price movements or eliminate custody risks. FINMA warns that Bitcoin investments remain highly risky even through an approved ETF.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) approved BBIT on Oct. 20 following what BIT Asset Management described as an 18-month review. The regulator granted an exemption from diversification requirements, allowing the fund to invest exclusively in Bitcoin.

Friedrich Herzog, Chief Investment Officer of BIT Asset Management, explained the importance of the legal structure:

“The economic exposure of a fund and a note can look very similar when everything goes well. The difference is what happens when it doesn’t.”

AMINA Bank Holds the Fund's Bitcoin in Cold Storage

BBIT separates its operations across three Swiss-regulated financial companies. Pernet von Ballmoos (PvB) acts as the issuer and fund management company, BIT Asset Management manages investments, and AMINA Bank provides custody.

AMINA Bank holds the fund's Bitcoin in dedicated offline wallets protected by multiple-signature controls. The fund does not use derivatives to replicate Bitcoin's price or lend its holdings to generate additional income.

PvB calculates the fund's net asset value (NAV) using the SIX Reference Rate Bitcoin Index, while market maker Flow Traders provides buy and sell quotations during exchange trading hours.

Eligible Investors Can Exchange Bitcoin for ETF Units

BBIT is available to retail and institutional investors in Switzerland, with a minimum exchange purchase of one unit. Its public offering is currently limited to Switzerland, although BIT Asset Management plans to seek approval in other jurisdictions.

Eligible Bitcoin holders can also subscribe directly using their cryptocurrency without first converting it into cash. However, these in-kind subscriptions are subject to specific conditions, and the asset manager directs interested investors to contact it for eligibility details.

BBIT is not registered for public offering in the US and cannot be offered to US persons.

BBIT Faces Competition From Lower-Cost Bitcoin Products

Although BBIT's targeted annual expense ratio of 0.19% is competitive, some existing Bitcoin ETPs offer lower annual product fees. For example, 21Shares lists a 0.10% annual fee for its Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC), which also trades on SIX.

However, annual fund expenses are only part of the overall investment cost. Investors must also consider brokerage fees, the difference between buying and selling prices, and applicable transaction taxes.

BBIT's Swiss domicile offers a potential tax advantage over foreign-domiciled products. Investors trading BBIT through a Swiss securities dealer are subject to a domestic stamp duty rate of 0.075% per party, compared with 0.15% for foreign-domiciled securities.

Direct subscriptions and redemptions with the fund are exempt from Swiss stamp duty.