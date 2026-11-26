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AI Overview Expand Pump.fun will add a Block0 fee on Dec. 4 on trades made in the same block a token is created; the creator's own wallet is exempt and the rate is not yet set.

Bitquery found non-creator wallets bought in the first block of 38% of about 8.2 million Pump.fun launches between Oct. 30, 2025, and Oct. 7, 2026.

Half of the fee revenue will reportedly fund PUMP buybacks and burns, the other half ecosystem development; the fee deters early buying but does not ban it.

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun announced on Nov. 25 that it will introduce a new trading fee on Dec. 4 to discourage traders from acquiring large quantities of tokens immediately after their creation.

Known as the Block0 fee, the charge will apply to purchases and sales executed within the same blockchain block as a token's creation, according to reporting by The Defiant. The creator's own wallet will be exempt, although Pump.fun has yet to announce the fee percentage.

Pump.fun Targets Hidden Purchases by Token Creators

Memecoin creators can use transaction-bundling tools to launch a cryptocurrency and simultaneously purchase a portion of its supply through multiple wallets. This allows them to accumulate tokens before ordinary traders have an opportunity to buy.

Spreading purchases across several addresses can also make ownership appear more distributed than it actually is, making it difficult for traders to identify how much of the supply a creator controls.

Pump.fun explained the motivation behind the change in its announcement:

“The first seconds after a coin launches decide whether it gets a fair start.”

Under the reported fee structure, creators can still purchase tokens through their designated creator wallet without paying the additional charge. However, purchases through other wallets during the launch block will incur the fee, even if the creator controls those addresses.

Automated trading bots that purchase newly launched tokens within the same block will also face the additional cost.

Research Shows How Common Early Token Purchases Are

Blockchain analytics provider Bitquery examined approximately 8.2 million Pump.fun token launches between Oct. 30, 2025, and Oct. 7, 2026. It found that wallets other than the identified creator bought tokens during the first trading block in 38% of the launches analyzed.

Wallets classified as creator-associated buyers appeared in the first trading block of 21% of launches, while suspected sniper bots appeared in 28%. The categories overlap: both appeared in 12% of launches.

These classifications were based on transaction patterns rather than independently confirmed wallet ownership.

For ordinary traders, discouraging concealed purchases could make it easier to assess ownership concentration before investing. However, the fee will not prevent creators from accumulating large holdings or selling them shortly after launch.

Half of the New Fees Will Fund PUMP Buybacks

According to The Defiant's reporting on Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen's explanation, 50% of the Block0 fee revenue will fund automated PUMP token buybacks and burns. The remaining half will support ecosystem development, including trader rewards and competitions.

Pump.fun intends to disclose the initial fee percentage before Dec. 4 and could adjust the charge based on trading activity and user feedback.

How effective the measure becomes will depend partly on whether the additional cost outweighs the financial advantage of buying tokens during their creation block. The platform is introducing a financial deterrent rather than prohibiting early transactions altogether.