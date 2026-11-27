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AI Overview Expand KuCoin said on Nov. 26 it will delist Monero (XMR), ending spot trading on four pairs at 08:00 UTC on Nov. 30.

XMR stops counting as VIP Loan collateral on Nov. 30, which can raise borrowers' loan-to-value ratios and risk liquidation.

XMR deposits are already disabled, and withdrawals are scheduled to close at 08:00 UTC on Dec. 31.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced on Nov. 26 that it will delist Monero (XMR), removing four spot trading pairs and ending support for the privacy-focused cryptocurrency across several financial services.

Customers using XMR as collateral for KuCoin VIP Loans face a particularly important deadline on Nov. 30, as the removal of the token from eligible collateral could put their outstanding loans at risk of liquidation.

XMR-Backed Loans Could Face Liquidation From November 30

KuCoin will stop recognizing XMR as eligible collateral for both its Classic and Unified Trading Account (UTA) VIP Loan products on Nov. 30.

The change could increase borrowers' loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, which measure outstanding debt against the recognized value of assets securing a loan. Once XMR stops contributing to that collateral value, borrowers could face liquidation even if Monero's market price remains unchanged.

KuCoin recommends that affected customers add other eligible cryptocurrencies as collateral before the deadline to reduce their liquidation risk.

The exchange has not specified an exact time for the collateral removal on Nov. 30, making it particularly important for affected borrowers to review their positions beforehand. KuCoin has also not announced a grace period or disclosed how many customers have outstanding XMR-backed loans.

KuCoin Ends Monero Savings, Conversions and Spot Trading

The first scheduled service closure affects KuCoin Earn customers. XMR Flexible Savings will be discontinued at 12:00 UTC on Nov. 27, with deposited tokens and accumulated earnings automatically returned to customers' Funding Accounts.

KuCoin will remove XMR from its Convert service at 03:00 UTC on Nov. 30. Customers should cancel outstanding XMR Convert limit orders beforehand; otherwise, KuCoin will cancel them automatically.

Support for XMR spot trading bots will end at 06:00 UTC, with remaining bots automatically shut down.

Spot trading will end at 08:00 UTC that day. The affected pairs are XMR/USDT, XMR/USDC, XMR/ETH and XMR/BTC.

Customers should review their outstanding trading orders before the cutoff. KuCoin will automatically cancel unfilled orders when the relevant markets close. XMR deposits are already disabled and will not reopen.

Monero Withdrawals Scheduled to Close at 08:00 UTC on December 31

Customers who want to retain their Monero holdings can transfer them to a compatible external wallet or another platform that supports XMR. KuCoin plans to close withdrawals at 08:00 UTC on Dec. 31.

However, the exchange reserves the right to suspend withdrawals earlier if technical or network-related problems arise.

KuCoin may convert remaining XMR balances into stablecoins after the withdrawal deadline, but it does not guarantee that such conversions will take place. Customers should therefore not rely on automatic conversion as an alternative to withdrawing their holdings.

KuCoin's Delisting Does Not Change How Monero Operates

Monero differs from many other cryptocurrencies because its privacy features conceal transaction amounts and the identities of senders and recipients by default.

KuCoin cited its platform policies when announcing the delisting but did not identify a specific regulatory requirement or technical problem behind the decision.

The removal affects access to Monero through KuCoin rather than the operation of the blockchain itself. Users who transfer their XMR to compatible external wallets can continue making transactions independently of the exchange.