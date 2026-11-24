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AI Overview Expand A California federal judge dismissed an investor class action against Coinbase over TerraUSD's 2022 collapse, with judgment entered on Nov. 23.

The court found Coinbase had disclosed UST's reliance on LUNA and that it was not backed by dollars in a bank account.

The securities claims failed the Howey test, and the complaint was dismissed without further leave to amend; an appeal is unclear.

A California federal judge dismissed an investor lawsuit against Coinbase over TerraUSD’s 2022 collapse, finding that the complaint failed to adequately plead disclosure and securities claims.

The ruling was issued on Nov. 20, with judgment entered on Nov. 23. The court rejected further amendments, ending the district-court proceedings unless the decision is appealed.

Judge Finds Coinbase Disclosed TerraUSD's Algorithmic Design

November 20 federal court order states that the U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney granted Coinbase's motion to dismiss investor Larry Pearl's fourth amended class-action complaint.

Pearl alleged that he purchased TerraUSD (UST) through Coinbase in May 2022, shortly before the algorithmic stablecoin lost its dollar peg. His investment reportedly declined by more than 90% during the collapse.

The lawsuit argued that Coinbase inadequately disclosed UST's dependence on LUNA, the cryptocurrency used in its algorithmic mechanism, rather than conventional dollar reserves.

However, Chesney found that Coinbase's website had explained that minting UST involved burning an equivalent dollar value of LUNA. The exchange's materials also stated that UST was not backed by US dollars held in a bank account.

The court noted that Coinbase linked to a whitepaper describing how LUNA helped regulate UST's supply and maintain its intended dollar value. These disclosures undermined Pearl's argument that Coinbase had omitted material information while presenting UST as a stablecoin.

Securities Claims Fail Under Investment Contract Test

Pearl also brought claims under California securities laws, arguing that Coinbase facilitated transactions involving an improperly offered security. The court found that his complaint did not adequately establish UST as an investment contract under the Howey test.

Chesney explained that Pearl failed to plead sufficient facts demonstrating a common enterprise or an expectation of profits generated through others' efforts. Pearl alleged that he bought UST expecting it to maintain a $1 value, rather than generate profits. The court distinguished purchases involving the yield-bearing Anchor Protocol, which Pearl had not alleged using.

The judge also found deficiencies in claims concerning Coinbase's role in the transactions, including the absence of sufficient allegations establishing the required seller relationship.

Court Rejects Further Amendments to Investor Complaint

Several claims were dismissed because they exceeded the limited permission granted under an earlier order allowing Pearl to amend his lawsuit. Chesney ultimately dismissed the fourth amended complaint without further leave to amend. Coinbase's separate motion concerning class certification was denied as moot.

Judgment was entered on November 23. Whether Pearl intends to appeal remains unclear. The ruling addresses the allegations and legal theories presented in this particular lawsuit. It does not establish that cryptocurrency exchanges are generally exempt from liability for misleading disclosures involving third-party tokens.