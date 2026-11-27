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AI Overview Expand Upbit announced new trading support for KGEN and FLR on its BTC and USDT markets.

KGEN is scheduled to open at 04:00 UTC on Nov. 27 and FLR at 04:30 UTC.

KGEN transfers use Aptos and FLR transfers use Flare; other networks are not supported.

Upbit has announced new trading support for KGEN and FLR on its BTC and USDT markets. KGEN is scheduled to open at 04:00 UTC on Nov. 27, followed by FLR at 04:30 UTC on Nov. 27.

KGEN is the token of KGeN, a data-infrastructure project, and FLR is the native token of Flare, an EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain built around data protocols. Both tokens get a BTC market and a USDT market on this exchange.

KGEN Opens at 04:00 UTC and FLR at 04:30 UTC

The two openings are separate. Upbit lists KGEN for 04:00 UTC and FLR for 04:30 UTC, each on both the BTC and USDT markets. These are scheduled times: Upbit says the start can be postponed if a token fails to gather a certain level of liquidity once deposits and withdrawals open, which the notice says will happen within one hour of its posting.

Upbit also applies launch limits. For about five minutes after trading begins, purchase orders are restricted. For about two hours, every order type other than limit orders is restricted, so only limit orders go through at first.

Aptos and Flare Are the Supported Networks

Deposits and withdrawals are supported only on the network Upbit names for each token: Aptos for KGEN and Flare for FLR. Upbit warns that transfers over any other network are not supported, and it tells users to check the network before depositing.

KGEN also circulates on BNB Smart Chain and Base, according to the notice, but Upbit supports the Aptos version and asks users to check the contract address when moving it. Under the Travel Rule, deposits from exchanges missing from Upbit's list of eligible virtual asset service providers cannot be credited.

About KGeN and Flare

Upbit describes KGeN as a blockchain-based data infrastructure project that verifies users' identity, activity and reputation data to help companies acquire users and gather training data for AI. Its Proof of Gamer technology verifies participation and contribution, and KGEN is a utility token used for services and payments, oracle staking, user rewards and future governance participation.

Flare describes itself as a full-stack layer-1 blockchain for data-intensive use cases. It is EVM-compatible and offers data protocols that bring outside data on chain for developers. FLR is the network's native token.

Source: Upbit announcement, Flare