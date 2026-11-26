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Cryptocurrency trading and market-making firm Auros is winding down operations. The reported move raises questions about trading liquidity for cryptocurrency exchanges and token issuers that rely on Auros. The company has not publicly confirmed the wind-down, and the reasons behind the decision remain unclear.

Auros Previously Handled Around 4% of Global Crypto Trading Volume

Auros is a significant provider of cryptocurrency liquidity, using automated trading strategies to place buy and sell orders across digital asset markets.

In July 2024, Auros co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Ben Roth told CoinDesk that the company estimated it handled approximately 4% of global cryptocurrency trading volume on exchanges.

While that historical estimate illustrates the scale of its business, Auros's current market share remains unverified.

Auros’s website displays more than $1.3 trillion in trading volume under a “year-to-date” label, alongside connections to over 40 venues and a team of more than 150 people. The displayed statistics do not specify a reporting date and should not be treated as verified measures of its current operations.

Token Issuers Could Face Thinner Order Books

Market makers such as Auros help maintain liquidity by placing orders on both sides of the market. Their activity allows investors to buy and sell cryptocurrencies without necessarily causing large price movements.

If Auros withdraws from markets where it provides substantial liquidity, the gap between the highest buy order and the lowest sell order could widen. Traders could also experience greater slippage, meaning their orders execute at less favorable prices than expected.

Smaller cryptocurrencies could be particularly vulnerable if they depend on a limited number of liquidity providers. However, the impact would depend on how quickly competing market makers replace Auros's trading activity.

For institutional counterparties, the more immediate concern is how Auros intends to handle existing trading agreements, open positions and any outstanding settlement obligations. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Auros Previously Recovered From the Collapse of FTX

Founded in 2019, Auros encountered financial difficulties following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX in November 2022, which left approximately $20 million of its assets trapped on the exchange.

The firm entered a court-supervised restructuring process in the British Virgin Islands, allowing it to continue trading while negotiating with creditors.

Auros emerged from provisional liquidation in March 2023 after restructuring its debts and securing $17 million in fresh investment. The funding round was led by trading firm Vivienne Court, with participation from Bit Digital and several other investors.

There is currently no established connection between those earlier financial difficulties and the wind-down.

Auros Launched a New Institutional Trading Platform in September

Following its restructuring, Auros expanded beyond market making into venture capital. In July 2024, it outlined plans to invest more than $50 million of its own capital in early-stage cryptocurrency businesses over two years.

More recently, Auros launched Aurora on Sept. 29, 2026. The institutional over-the-counter (OTC) trading portal gives eligible professional investors access to Auros’s liquidity sourced across centralized and decentralized venues through a single counterparty relationship.

The platform formed part of Auros's efforts to expand its institutional services beyond conventional market making. It remains unclear whether the wind-down extends to Aurora and the company's venture investments. No timetable for closing operations or arrangements for settling outstanding obligations with counterparties has been publicly established.