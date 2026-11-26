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AI Overview Expand About $7 billion in Bitcoin options and $600 million in Ether options expire on Deribit at 08:00 UTC on Nov. 27.

The Bitcoin put-to-call ratio across all expiries rose to 0.81 from 0.55 in late October, with large put positions between $63,000 and $75,000, and DVOL implied volatility at 55.45 against about 38 in October.

The $7 billion is notional value, not money that must leave the market, so the expiry does not guarantee a sell-off.

Bitcoin options worth approximately $7 billion are scheduled to expire on cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit at 08:00 UTC on Nov. 27, with traders taking a more defensive position than they did in October.

Another $600 million in Ether options will expire alongside the Bitcoin contracts. Together, they represent approximately a quarter of the exchange's outstanding options exposure.

Bitcoin Options Positioning Turns More Defensive

The put-to-call open-interest ratio for Friday's Bitcoin options expiry has reached 0.89, while the ratio across all Bitcoin options expiration dates stands at 0.81, up from 0.55 in late October.

Put options give buyers the right to sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price, known as the strike price, while call options provide the right to buy. Investors often use puts to protect their existing Bitcoin holdings against further price declines.

Although outstanding call contracts still outnumber puts, the narrowing gap suggests a shift toward more defensive positioning. However, open interest alone does not reveal whether traders are buying protection or selling options to collect premiums.

November's expiry is considerably smaller than October's $10.8 billion Bitcoin options settlement, but the distribution of outstanding contracts has changed significantly.

Put Positions Cluster Across Bitcoin Strike Prices

Jean-David Pequignot, Deribit's chief commercial officer, told CoinDesk that substantial put-option positions are concentrated between $63,000 and $75,000.

Across the wider Bitcoin options market, he also identified significant concentrations at lower strike prices, including $60,000, $58,000, $50,000 and $40,000.

The positioning differs from late October, when Bitcoin traded near $80,000 and traders favored call options with strike prices between $90,000 and $100,000.

While lower-strike puts can provide protection against a deeper decline, their presence does not necessarily mean traders expect Bitcoin to reach those levels. Investors may purchase them as relatively inexpensive insurance against severe market downturns.

Bitcoin Options Become More Expensive as Volatility Rises

Deribit’s Bitcoin Implied Volatility Index (DVOL), which expresses expected volatility over the next 30 days on an annualized basis, stood at 55.45 in the Nov. 26 reporting snapshot, compared with approximately 38 in October.

Higher implied volatility generally increases option premiums, making it more expensive for traders to protect their positions.

Implied volatility stood near 68% for options approaching immediate expiration and approximately 53% for early December contracts. Options expiring during the second and third quarters of 2027 carried implied volatility of around 47% to 48%.

The difference suggests that traders are pricing in greater uncertainty over the coming weeks than over longer periods.

Why Friday's $7 Billion Expiry Does Not Guarantee a Sell-Off

The $7 billion represents the notional value of outstanding Bitcoin options scheduled to expire, rather than money that must leave the market or Bitcoin that traders must sell.

Market makers may adjust their positions as expiration approaches, potentially contributing to short-term price movements. However, traders can also close existing positions or move their exposure into contracts with later expiration dates.

Deribit calculates its final settlement price using the average value of its relevant price index between 07:30 and 08:00 UTC. Options with intrinsic value are automatically exercised, with settlement occurring without physical delivery of the underlying asset.