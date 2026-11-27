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AI Overview Expand Binance said on Nov. 26 that its withdrawal recovery work is complete and the suspension from October's $6.3 billion hack is fully lifted.

Binance committed more than $6.34 billion from treasury, SAFU and its Futures insurance fund to cover losses, and says customer assets are fully backed.

Recovery of stolen funds continues: the DOJ filed to seize over $1.1 billion in USDC and says it helped freeze, seize or return more than $2.9 billion.

Binance confirmed on Nov. 26 that it had completed its withdrawal recovery work following October's $6.3 billion cryptocurrency hack, fully lifting the suspension imposed in response to the security incident. Customers can now withdraw cryptocurrency across nearly all supported networks. A small number remain temporarily unavailable because of unrelated maintenance or scheduled upgrades.

Binance Completes Withdrawal Recovery After Nearly Four Weeks

The announcement, published at 18:30 UTC on Nov. 26, marks the end of the exchange's phased withdrawal recovery process, which began on Nov. 1.

Binance initially restored withdrawals gradually as its technical and security teams worked to bring the affected infrastructure back into operation. The latest announcement confirms that the remaining restrictions associated with the October hack have been lifted.

Binance clarified the status of its recovery:

“Our withdrawal recovery work is completed and the withdrawal suspension from the October security incident has been fully lifted.”

The exchange says the networks still undergoing maintenance account for a very small percentage of normal withdrawal traffic. Customers experiencing difficulties should check Binance's network status page or the availability of their selected network through the withdrawal interface.

Binance did not identify the affected networks in its announcement or specify whether every previously delayed withdrawal request had been processed.

Binance Says Customer Assets Are Fully Backed

The withdrawal suspension followed the compromise of Binance's hot wallets on Oct. 29. The exchange pledged to absorb the financial losses rather than pass them on to customers.

Binance committed more than $6.34 billion to cover the losses and sourced replacement tokens through market and over-the-counter transactions. It stated that the funding combined corporate treasury assets with portions of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) reserve and Futures insurance fund.

Binance processed $4.65 billion in withdrawals and received $1.01 billion in deposits during the first nine and a half hours of its Nov. 1 reopening. That amounted to approximately $3.64 billion in net outflows.

Binance maintains that customer assets are now fully backed and accounted for. It directs customers to its Proof of Reserves (PoR) system to verify the backing of their holdings.

Authorities Are Still Pursuing Stolen Cryptocurrency

While Binance has restored withdrawal services, efforts to recover the stolen cryptocurrency continue. Purchasing replacement tokens is separate from retrieving assets taken by the hackers.

On Nov. 23, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a civil forfeiture action targeting more than $1.1 billion in USDC stolen during the Binance hack, which US authorities attribute to North Korean cyber actors.

The legal action seeks forfeiture of the assets rather than confirming their return to Binance.

Token issuers had frozen approximately $2.85 billion of the stolen cryptocurrency. Separately, the DOJ cleared on Nov. 23 that US authorities had assisted in freezing, seizing or returning more than $2.9 billion. These figures cover different recovery measures, may overlap and should not be added together.

Binance Warns Customers About Withdrawal-Related Scams

With withdrawal services restored, Binance has warned customers about scammers impersonating exchange support staff and offering to accelerate pending transactions.

The exchange says it will never request passwords, two-factor authentication (2FA) codes or wallet seed phrases. It will also never contact customers offering priority withdrawal processing or asking them to transfer cryptocurrency into a supposed Binance security vault.

Customers with outstanding withdrawal issues should contact Binance directly through its official support channels rather than responding to unsolicited messages.