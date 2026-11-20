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AI Overview Expand USDS supply fell more than 30% on Nov. 19 as holders withdrew over $1.5 billion in USDC from Sky's Peg Stability Module.

The withdrawals followed an Inca Digital investigation linking about $518 million in historical PSM transactions to illicit actors.

USDS held near its $1 peg, and founder Rune Christensen said the protocol was operating normally and remained overcollateralized.

Sky's USDS circulating supply contracted by more than 30% on Nov. 19 as holders withdrew over $1.5 billion in USDC from its Peg Stability Module.

The withdrawals followed an investigation into transactions linked to illicit activity. USDS continued trading near its $1 peg despite the sharp reduction in circulation.

USDS Supply Contracts as USDC Reserves Decline

USDS's market capitalization fell from approximately $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion. Since USDS remained close to $1, the decline reflected fewer tokens in circulation rather than a collapse in their individual value. Reporting on Nov. 19 put the PSM's USDC balance at approximately $1 billion, down from roughly $2.5 billion.

The facility allows users to exchange Circle's USDC for Sky's USDS and DAI stablecoins at approximately equal value. It provides readily available liquidity that helps both tokens maintain their dollar pegs.

Most withdrawals reportedly came from a large holder whose address was labeled as associated with Poloniex. The holder exchanged USDS for USDC, substantially reducing the facility's available liquidity.

However, the address attribution does not establish that Poloniex itself initiated the transactions. The identity of the wallet's controlling party remains unconfirmed.

Inca Digital Investigation Raises Questions About Shared Reserves

Inca Digital's findings, identified approximately $518 million in historical PSM transactions involving wallets linked to hackers, sanctioned entities and other illicit actors. The investigation attributed $101.9 million of those transactions to North Korean-linked actors, including addresses connected to funds stolen during the February 2025 Bybit hack.

The findings cover transactions over several years. They do not establish that the entire $518 million represents stolen assets currently held in Sky's reserves.

The concern involves the USDC pooled within the PSM. Circle can freeze USDC under certain circumstances, creating a potential risk if enforcement action affects an address holding reserves used for stablecoin conversions.

Such a freeze could disrupt liquidity available for USDS and DAI redemptions through the facility. However, no freeze affecting the reported PSM balance was confirmed.

Sky Says Operations Continue Despite Withdrawals

Sky founder Rune Christensen said the protocol was operating normally despite the withdrawals and that USDS remained overcollateralized. He also said holders could continue using and redeeming the stablecoin.

In its November 19 response, Sky said its PSM had processed more than $968 billion cumulatively and characterized the flagged activity as a small fraction of overall volume.

Sky also said its ecosystem interfaces screen wallets and restrict access from sanctioned jurisdictions. It distinguished those controls from transactions conducted through independent, permissionless third-party applications.

The withdrawals reduced the USDC immediately available through the PSM, even as USDS maintained its dollar peg. That distinction matters because price stability does not necessarily mean the liquidity available through every redemption facility remains unchanged.