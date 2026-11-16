i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

AI Overview Expand Clearpool opens its one-to-one CPOOL-to-CLEAR token migration at 04:00 UTC on Nov. 17, with a Feb. 17, 2027 deadline for self-custody holders.

The swap needs two Ethereum transactions, approval and swap, with no migration fee beyond network gas.

Supporting exchanges including Bybit, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate and Bitget convert balances automatically on separate schedules.

Clearpool will open its CPOOL-to-CLEAR token migration at 04:00 UTC on Nov. 17, giving holders three months to exchange their tokens at a one-to-one ratio.

The institutional lending protocol has set Feb. 17, 2027, as the deadline for self-custody holders. Supporting exchanges will handle conversions automatically under their own schedules.

CPOOL Holders Have Three Months to Complete Swap

The migration replaces CPOOL with CLEAR, a new ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Each CPOOL converts into one CLEAR, although the exchange ratio does not guarantee a particular market value.

Clearpool published its migration guide on Nov. 12, outlining the process for users holding tokens in personal wallets. The official announcement channel lists the 04:00 UTC opening time. Holders must connect their wallet through the official swap page, approve the old token and confirm the conversion.

The process requires two Ethereum transactions, one for approval and another for the swap. Clearpool charges no migration fee, but holders must pay network gas fees for both transactions.

Users providing CPOOL liquidity on decentralized exchanges must first withdraw their tokens from liquidity pools. Clearpool also confirmed that security firm Cantina reviewed the new token and migration contract.

Exchanges Set Separate Conversion Schedules

Bybit, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate and Bitget are among the exchanges supporting the migration. Customers holding CPOOL on participating exchanges will have their balances converted automatically, although trading interruptions and reopening dates differ.

Under Bybit's announced schedule, CPOOL deposits and withdrawals will stop at 06:00 UTC on Nov. 18, followed by the closure of CPOOL/USDT trading at 08:00 UTC. CLEAR deposits and withdrawals are scheduled to resume at 06:00 UTC on Nov. 20, with trading opening two hours later.

KuCoin would convert eligible CPOOL balances automatically. Customers should follow their exchange's announcements for trading and withdrawal schedules.

Holders using exchanges that do not support the migration must withdraw their CPOOL to a personal wallet and complete the swap before the February deadline.

CLEAR Stays on Ethereum as Clearpool Expands to XRPL

The migration comes as Clearpool expands its institutional lending operations to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). CLEAR remains an Ethereum-issued token rather than moving directly onto XRPL.

Clearpool has warned holders against unofficial migration links and unsolicited messages offering early access or bonuses. The official conversion page is clearpool.finance/swap.

Clearpool plans to provide further details closer to Feb. 17 about what happens to CPOOL that holders have not migrated. The official self-service swap will close on that date.