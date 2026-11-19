i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

AI Overview Expand Standard Chartered expanded its tokenized deposit service to Singapore on Nov. 19 for near-real-time transfers to and from Hong Kong.

Eligible institutional clients can move commercial bank money in six currencies, including SGD, HKD, USD and EUR.

The expansion follows the bank's Nov. 2 Hong Kong launch; volumes and new Singapore clients were not disclosed.

Standard Chartered expanded its blockchain-based tokenized deposit service in Singapore on Nov. 19, enabling eligible institutional clients to transfer commercial bank money between Singapore and Hong Kong.

The service supports near-real-time transactions in six currencies, giving corporate treasurers and financial institutions another way to manage liquidity across markets.

Standard Chartered Opens Tokenized Deposit Access in Singapore

Standard Chartered's Nov. 19 announcement mentioned that the expansion uses the bank's proprietary blockchain infrastructure to support digital treasury and investment activities.

Eligible users include corporate treasurers, banks, investment platforms and digital asset businesses. They can use tokenized commercial bank deposits for activities including intragroup liquidity management and investment-related transfers.

Unlike stablecoins issued by nonbank companies, tokenized deposits represent commercial bank money recorded through blockchain-based infrastructure. The arrangement allows institutional customers to use their existing banking relationships while gaining more flexibility in moving and managing funds.

The bank said the service improves visibility and control over working capital. For companies operating across Singapore and Hong Kong, near-real-time transfers could reduce delays associated with moving liquidity between accounts in different markets.

However, the announcement did not identify newly participating Singapore clients or disclose transaction volumes, settlement limits or detailed operating restrictions.

Six Currencies Supported Across Two Financial Centres

Standard Chartered declared that the expanded service supports Singapore dollars (SGD), Hong Kong dollars (HKD), US dollars (USD), euros (EUR), offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) and British pounds (GBP).

The bank described the capability as enabling near-real-time transactions between Singapore and Hong Kong. It did not specify that every currency is available for every transaction type or across every participating account.

The Singapore expansion follows the bank's Nov. 2 launch in Hong Kong, where its tokenized deposit service operates with support from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's EnsembleTX infrastructure.

In Hong Kong, the system supports real-time transfers of tokenized deposits between participating banks, with interbank settlement using central bank money, including wholesale central bank digital currency.

Standard Chartered stated that China AMC, Finloop and PantherTrade had already executed live tokenized deposit transactions and settled tokenized money market funds through the Hong Kong infrastructure. Those transactions were disclosed in the earlier Hong Kong announcement, rather than as newly completed transfers under the Singapore expansion.

Expansion Builds on Existing Corporate Treasury Services

Standard Chartered had already introduced tokenized deposit capabilities for Ant International in Singapore in December 2025. The service supported SGD and USD account balances on Ant International's Whale treasury platform.

That earlier arrangement enabled near-real-time liquidity transfers between Ant International entities. The latest announcement broadens the bank's institutional tokenized deposit offering and emphasizes connectivity between Singapore and Hong Kong.

Patrick Lee, Standard Chartered's Singapore chief executive, said interoperability between financial platforms would be important as Singapore develops its digital asset infrastructure.

Ole Matthiessen, the bank's global head of transaction services and digital assets, said the Singapore launch gives clients more options for moving and managing liquidity across institutions and markets.

Standard Chartered plans to introduce the service in additional markets beyond Singapore and Hong Kong. It has not announced which jurisdictions will follow or provided a timetable for those expansions.