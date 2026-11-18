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Singapore's DBS Bank and stablecoin issuer Circle announced a partnership on Nov. 18 to give eligible institutional clients across Asia direct access to USDC minting and redemption.

The arrangement also supports near-instant, round-the-clock settlement between US dollars and USDC, allowing institutions to manage stablecoin liquidity outside conventional banking hours.

DBS to Offer Direct USDC Minting and Redemption

Under the partnership announced by DBS and Circle, eligible institutional clients will be able to mint and redeem USDC directly through DBS. The service is intended to support corporate treasury operations, settlement and liquidity management.

Minting involves exchanging US dollars for newly issued USDC, while redemption converts the stablecoin back into dollars. Circle's regulated affiliates remain the issuers of USDC, with DBS providing institutional banking and liquidity services.

Direct access gives qualifying institutions another option beyond purchasing or selling USDC through cryptocurrency exchanges and other secondary-market providers. It could reduce their dependence on available trading liquidity when converting between traditional dollars and stablecoins. The announcement did not identify the first participating Asian markets.

Partnership Supports 24/7 Dollar and USDC Settlement

The arrangement supports near-instant, 24/7 USD–USDC settlement when eligible clients mint or redeem through DBS. DBS cleared that the settlement capability allows institutions operating across multiple time zones to move between dollars and USDC outside conventional banking hours, including weekends.

Evy Theunis, DBS' head of digital assets within its Institutional Banking Group, said institutions are increasingly using tokenized money to improve liquidity management. The bank sees USDC as another option alongside other forms of digital money.

Circle Chief Commercial Officer Kash Razzaghi said combining the company's stablecoin infrastructure with DBS' banking capabilities would expand institutional access to USDC across Asia.

DBS Cites Growing Corporate Interest in Stablecoins

In its The Great Rewiring: Money in a New Order report, DBS found that 88% of surveyed large corporations were deploying or piloting tokenized money applications.

The bank also reported that more than three in five respondents had adopted or planned to adopt stablecoins. These figures reflect the surveyed companies' activities and intentions rather than confirmed adoption across all businesses.

The partnership builds on both companies' participation in Project BLOOM, an initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to support the use of tokenized money.

Project BLOOM focuses on interoperability between different forms of digital money and financial networks, including how institutions can move value across existing payment infrastructure and blockchain-based systems.