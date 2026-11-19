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AI Overview Expand Kraken parent Payward agreed on Nov. 18 to acquire Tribe Capital, a venture firm managing about $2.7 billion; the price was not disclosed.

Tribe joins Payward's Asset Management division to build private-market products; no products or launch dates are announced yet.

Payward co-CEO Arjun Sethi co-founded and chairs Tribe; the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Kraken parent Payward announced an agreement on Nov. 18 to acquire Tribe Capital Management, a venture capital firm overseeing $2.7 billion in assets.

The acquisition would broaden Payward's private-market investment capabilities, adding venture capital and fund-management expertise alongside its cryptocurrency trading and financial infrastructure operations.

Payward Signs Agreement to Acquire Tribe Capital

Payward's official announcement mentioned that the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tribe Capital Management, which invests in early- and late-stage private businesses.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and required consents. Payward did not disclose the purchase price or other financial terms.

Payward said Tribe Capital manages approximately $2.7 billion through pooled investment funds and co-investment vehicles. Its portfolio spans artificial intelligence, software and financial infrastructure, including companies such as SpaceX, Applied Intuition and Apollo.io.

Founded in 2018, Tribe uses AI and data science to evaluate investment opportunities, assess company performance and guide capital allocation. The acquisition would bring those investment capabilities into Payward's broader financial services business.

Acquisition Would Expand Payward's Private-Market Offerings

Payward plans to integrate Tribe Capital into its Asset Management division, which operates alongside its Trading, Banking, Services and AI businesses.

The company said Tribe's investment sourcing, underwriting, portfolio construction and fund-management capabilities would help it develop private-market products for individual, professional and institutional clients.

Private-market investments typically involve companies that are not publicly traded. Access is often limited by investor eligibility requirements, minimum investment amounts and restrictions on selling holdings.

Payward intends to connect Tribe's investment operations with its existing custody, trading, collateral and tokenization infrastructure. This could eventually allow customers to access private investments through services linked to the company's financial platform.

However, the announcement does not establish that Tribe's funds are already available to Kraken customers. Payward has not announced specific products, eligibility requirements or launch dates for the planned offerings.

Tribe co-founder Jonathan Hsu said joining Payward would allow the investment firm to bring its approach to a larger financial platform. He cited Payward's distribution network and product-development capabilities as areas of potential cooperation.

Kraken Co-CEO Arjun Sethi Also Chairs Tribe Capital

The transaction also involves a company with direct ties to Payward's leadership. Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Payward and Kraken, co-founded Tribe Capital in 2018 alongside Jonathan Hsu and Ted Maidenberg.

Tribe Capital's leadership page states that Sethi also serves as the investment firm's chairman. His roles at both organizations make transaction governance and the handling of potential conflicts relevant to the acquisition.

Payward's announcement did not describe Sethi's involvement in negotiating or approving the agreement, or disclose any independent review or conflict-management arrangements.

Tribe Capital previously participated in Kraken's 2025 fundraising, as noted in the exchange's November 2025 financing announcement. That funding involved several institutional investors and a separate commitment from Sethi's family office.

Payward named Moelis & Company as its financial adviser, with Jones Day, Wachtell Lipton and Morrison Foerster providing legal or regulatory counsel. Ropes & Gray advised Tribe Capital.