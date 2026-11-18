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AI Overview Expand The World Bank Group announced on Nov. 17 that it will explore USDC payments with Citi and Circle for development funds.

Citi brings banking in more than 180 jurisdictions and Circle the USDC minting and settlement; no deployment date has been announced.

The work builds on FundsChain, the World Bank's ledger now tracking more than 350 projects across 96 countries.

The World Bank Group announced plans on Nov. 17 to explore USDC-based payments with Citi and Circle, aiming to improve how development funds reach recipient countries.

The initiative will examine whether regulated stablecoins can make payments faster, cheaper and more transparent while working alongside existing banking systems.

Citi and Circle to Explore USDC Payment Infrastructure

World Bank's announcement states that the three organizations will assess how dollar-denominated stablecoins and blockchain payment networks could improve development fund disbursements.

Citi will contribute its international banking infrastructure, which connects clients across more than 180 jurisdictions, while Circle will provide infrastructure for minting and settling payments in USDC. The arrangement will examine whether stablecoin transfers can complement the World Bank's existing correspondent banking system.

Correspondent banking allows financial institutions to move money internationally through relationships with other banks. These arrangements can involve multiple intermediaries, increasing processing time and costs when funds cross borders. The World Bank has not announced a deployment date or reported completed USDC payments under the initiative.

Initial Work Will Focus on Eligible Borrower Countries

The World Bank stated that the initial work will examine an intermediated and interoperable stablecoin payment model. The proposed model would connect stablecoin infrastructure with existing banks and payment systems.

The initiative will involve borrower countries where digital assets are legally supported and permitted. The World Bank did not identify the first participating countries or specify which blockchain networks might be used.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said:

“Improving payment efficiency could allow development funds to reach projects sooner and at lower cost.”

The institution sees potential savings as particularly important when funding constraints limit available development resources.

Initiative Builds on World Bank's FundsChain Platform

The collaboration follows the World Bank's work on FundsChain, a blockchain-based system used to track how development financing moves through projects.

World Bank clears that more than 350 projects across 96 countries are now onboarded to FundsChain's digital ledgers. The platform allows borrowers, development partners, auditors and other participants to monitor the use of project funds.

FundsChain focuses on recording and tracing disbursements rather than replacing the banking infrastructure used to transfer money. The proposed USDC initiative would examine the payment process itself. The World Bank introduced FundsChain in September 2025, after testing the system across 13 projects in 10 countries.