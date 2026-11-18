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Anchorage Digital announced a partnership with Kalshi Prime on Nov. 17, allowing institutional clients to use custodied Bitcoin and stablecoins as trading margin without moving their assets.

The arrangement uses Kalshi Prime's HODL Margining network and Anchorage Digital Bank's custody infrastructure, giving eligible institutions another way to fund derivatives positions.

Bitcoin and Stablecoins Remain in Anchorage Custody

Anchorage Digital's official announcement states that the institutional clients can pledge Bitcoin and stablecoins held at Anchorage Digital Bank as collateral for trading through Kalshi Prime.

The service lets institutions meet margin requirements without selling their digital assets or transferring them to the trading venue. Kalshi Prime is a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-registered futures commission merchant that provides institutional access to derivatives trading.

Under the arrangement, clients retain ownership of their pledged assets while Anchorage holds them in custody. Kalshi Prime recognizes the collateral as margin, allowing clients to trade against its value.

Clients using Anchorage’s Prime platform can access HODL Margining directly from their existing holdings. The announcement did not disclose how much collateral had been pledged through the partnership.

Three-Party Agreement Controls Pledged Assets

The partnership uses a three-party structure involving the client, Kalshi Prime and Anchorage Digital Bank. Each participant has a defined role in managing collateral throughout the trading process.

Clients pledge Bitcoin or stablecoins from segregated accounts at Anchorage Digital Bank. The bank locks the pledged amount, while Kalshi Prime acts as the secured party and recognizes the assets as trading margin.

Locked assets cannot be withdrawn while they are required to support an open position. Anchorage stated that the clients and Kalshi Prime can monitor collateral status through its dashboard and application programming interface.

When positions close or exposure decreases, eligible collateral can be released for withdrawal. Kalshi Prime's rights over pledged assets are governed by the parties' collateral agreement.

Atlas Infrastructure Supports Institutional Derivatives Trading

The arrangement operates through Anchorage Digital's Atlas platform, which supports collateral management and settlement while assets remain with the custodian.

Anchorage's broader Atlas documentation describes configurable collateral monitoring, margin calls and liquidation procedures, although the announcement does not specify the parameters applied to Kalshi Prime clients. Digital assets pledged as margin remain exposed to price fluctuations and potential liquidation under applicable agreements.

Anchorage CEO Nathan McCauley said institutions should be able to use Bitcoin as trading collateral without changing custodians or selling their holdings. Kalshi Prime CEO Jeff Bandman said the arrangement would extend access to its perpetual futures products for institutions holding digital assets.