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Decentralized derivatives exchange Lighter had restored withdrawals after compromised API keys allowed an attacker to transfer funds from a trader's account.

The platform cleared that its Security Council returned approximately 5 million USDC to the affected trader. Deposits also resumed after a temporary security pause.

Third-Party Signing Software Exposed Trading Keys

Lighter traced the Nov. 16 incident to unofficial transaction-signing software used by affected trading accounts. The software reused cryptographic nonces, one-time values used when generating digital signatures.

Because the signatures were publicly accessible, the repeated values allowed the attacker to calculate private API keys. These keys authorize automated trading and account operations without requiring users to approve every transaction manually. Lighter stated that the attacker used compromised credentials to move funds through a public liquidity pool.

The exchange’s protocol, smart contracts, infrastructure and official software development kits (SDKs) were not compromised. The vulnerability came from third-party signing software rather than Lighter's own SDKs.

Funds Returned and a Separate Withdrawal Traced

Lighter temporarily suspended withdrawals and new pool creation while investigating the unauthorized transfers. Its Guardian security mechanism activated after detecting unusual activity, allowing the Security Council to intervene.

In its Nov. 16 restoration update, Lighter’s Security Council returned approximately 5 million USDC to the affected trader before disabling Guardian mode. The exchange also revealed that the deposits and withdrawals had resumed and pending withdrawal requests were being processed.

Separately, blockchain analytics firm Bitquery traced a withdrawal of 10.39 million USDC from Lighter's Ethereum settlement contract at 10:11 UTC on Nov. 16.

The receiving wallet exchanged the funds for Ether, with some subsequently routed toward Hyperliquid. The total loss across affected traders remains unverified. The 5 million USDC returned through Guardian does not establish recovery of the funds already withdrawn.

Lighter Adds Wallet Signatures and Plans API Restrictions

In its incident and security update, Lighter stated that it now requires a wallet signature before funds can be transferred into a public liquidity pool. An API key alone can no longer authorize that operation. The exchange stopped making API-key signatures publicly accessible.

Further planned protections include IP allowlists, configurable API-key permissions, restrictions on permitted trading markets and monitoring for nonce reuse. Lighter also plans to revoke exposed keys and has advised traders using custom or third-party signing software to rotate their API keys and switch to its official SDKs.