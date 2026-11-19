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AI Overview Expand KuCoin will list five Ondo Stocks tokenized stocks and ETFs for spot trading against USDT.

METAon and TSLAon open at 10:00 UTC on Nov. 19; QQQon, SPYon and MUon at 11:00 UTC.

Deposits are open on the SOL-SPL network and withdrawals open at 10:00 UTC on Nov. 20.

KuCoin will open spot trading for five tokenized stocks and ETFs on Nov. 19, 2026: Meta (METAon), Tesla (TSLAon), Invesco QQQ (QQQon), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPYon) and Micron (MUon). Deposits are open now on the SOL-SPL network.

Each token is issued through Ondo Stocks, a platform that gives eligible holders outside the U.S. exposure to the economic performance of tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs. On KuCoin, every token trades against USDT.

Trading Opening Schedule

The exchange opens the five markets in two groups. METAON/USDT and TSLAON/USDT are scheduled to open at 10:00 UTC on Nov. 19, with a Call Auction running from 9:00 to 10:00 UTC. QQQON/USDT, SPYON/USDT and MUON/USDT are scheduled to open at 11:00 UTC on Nov. 19, with their Call Auction from 10:00 to 11:00 UTC.

When spot trading begins, all five pairs will also be available for Trading Bots. The available services include Spot Grid, Infinity Grid, DCA, Smart Rebalance, Spot Martingale, Spot Grid AI Plus and AI Spot Trend. Orders placed through the KuCoin API for these tokens must use the symbols METAON-USDT, TSLAON-USDT, QQQON-USDT, SPYON-USDT and MUON-USDT to prevent order failures, since other symbols can cause failed orders.

About Ondo Stocks

According to KuCoin, Ondo Stocks is an issuance and redemption platform for tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs. Holders can mint, transfer and redeem the securities-backed tokens, and each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF, together with cash in transit.

Ondo documentation adds that the tokens are offered by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, the issuer, and are designated by the on suffix. The documentation also describes them as total return trackers, so one token does not necessarily represent the value of one share.

Important Information

The supported deposit network is SOL-SPL, and KuCoin links a Solscan contract address for each of the five tokens in its announcement. Withdrawals are separate from deposits and open later than the first trades.

KuCoin also says the services are only available to users in eligible jurisdictions and may be restricted or unavailable in certain regions. Withdrawals open at 10:00 UTC on Nov. 20, 2026.

Source: KuCoin announcement