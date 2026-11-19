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AI Overview Expand 1inch launched Hyperliquid perpetual futures trading in its dApp and Android wallet on Nov. 19, for users in eligible regions only.

Users fund trades with tokens they already hold in 1inch, which are converted to USDC and credited to their Hyperliquid account; Hyperliquid runs the markets.

Leveraged positions can be liquidated if collateral runs short; an iOS release is planned for the coming weeks, with no date announced.

1inch launched Hyperliquid-powered perpetual futures trading on Nov. 19, allowing eligible users to access leveraged derivatives through its decentralized application and Android wallet.

The integration brings derivatives trading into an interface previously focused on token swaps. It also allows users to fund Hyperliquid trading balances using supported tokens held through 1inch.

1inch Connects Wallet Users to Hyperliquid Perpetual Markets

1inch's Nov. 19 launch announcement states that the users in eligible regions can access Hyperliquid's perpetual futures markets through the 1inch dApp and Android wallet.

Perpetual futures allow traders to take long or short positions without owning the underlying asset. Unlike conventional futures contracts, they have no expiration date, although funding payments and margin requirements affect the cost of maintaining positions.

Users can fund their trading balance with supported tokens already held through 1inch. Those assets are converted into USDC before being credited to their Hyperliquid account.

Hyperliquid provides the underlying derivatives markets, while 1inch serves as an interface for accessing trading functionality. This allows users to manage their trading activity without switching to a separate application.

Leveraged Trading Introduces Margin and Liquidation Risks

The addition gives 1inch users access to leveraged trading, where positions can exceed the amount of collateral initially committed. That increases potential exposure to market movements but also raises the risk of substantial losses.

Two common approaches to managing derivatives collateral are isolated margin and cross-margin. Isolated margin limits the collateral assigned to an individual position, while cross-margin allows available account collateral to support multiple positions.

These arrangements carry different risks when prices move sharply. In either case, insufficient collateral can trigger liquidation, potentially closing positions at a loss. Perpetual futures traders must also consider funding payments, execution fees and slippage. A complete breakdown of costs specific to the 1inch integration has not been established.

Regional Restrictions Apply as iOS Launch Approaches

The new derivatives feature is available only in eligible jurisdictions. Its launch does not mean every existing 1inch user can access Hyperliquid trading.

1inch's general availability guidance clears that the individual products, features and assets may face jurisdictional restrictions. Access to other 1inch services therefore does not establish eligibility for perpetual futures trading. A 1inch spokesperson said an iOS wallet release is planned for the coming weeks. No specific launch date has been announced.