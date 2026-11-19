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AI Overview Expand Blockaid says an attacker replaced the signing key of Gonka AI's Ethereum bridge on Nov. 18, extracting an estimated $1.05 million.

The attacker drained remaining stablecoin reserves and minted WGNK tokens without backing; the final loss figure is still preliminary.

Gonka says its network is unaffected and advises users not to trade WGNK or use the bridge while it investigates.

Blockchain security firm Blockaid reported an exploit targeting Gonka AI's Ethereum bridge on Nov. 18, estimating that attackers extracted approximately $1.05 million in cryptocurrency.

The incident involved an unauthorized change to the bridge's signing key, followed by stablecoin withdrawals and the creation of unbacked WGNK tokens. Gonka has since warned users against interacting with the affected bridge.

Attacker Replaces Bridge Signing Key to Withdraw Funds

In its Nov. 18 security alert, Blockaid said an attacker rotated the Ethereum bridge's epoch BLS group key, which is used to authorize transfers between Gonka and Ethereum.

The firm estimated approximately $1.05 million in realized value across five transactions and described the exploit as ongoing when it issued the alert. The amount remains preliminary, with no final reconciled loss figure available.

According to Gonka's technical documentation, the bridge relies on signatures from network validators to authorize withdrawals and the creation of wrapped tokens on Ethereum.

The Ethereum contract uses a group key that changes with each network epoch to verify those signatures. Blockaid said the attacker replaced that key, allowing unauthorized transactions to be accepted.

The precise method used to change the key remains unknown. The reported activity does not establish that attackers stole an existing private key or compromised Gonka's underlying consensus network.

Stablecoin Reserves Drained and Unbacked WGNK Minted

Blockaid said the attacker used the altered signing arrangement to empty remaining stablecoin reserves and mint WGNK without corresponding backing.

WGNK represents Gonka's native GNK token on Ethereum. Creating tokens without matching underlying assets can undermine their backing and expose holders or liquidity providers to losses.

The reported exploit raises questions about whether the bridge can safely process further transfers and whether outstanding WGNK remains fully backed. Gonka has not published a final accounting of the affected reserves or confirmed how much cryptocurrency may be recovered.

Gonka Warns Users Not to Trade WGNK

In its Nov. 19 incident update, Gonka said its investigation was continuing and that its network consensus had not been affected. Network and AI inference services continued operating normally.

Gonka advised users not to interact with the WGNK bridge or trade WGNK. It also recommended withdrawing tokens held in liquidity pools on Uniswap and other decentralized exchanges.

The project said any decision about compensating WGNK holders would be left to the community.

In a separate statement, Gonka called on those responsible to return all stolen assets within 12 hours and said it would cooperate with law enforcement, exchanges and blockchain analytics providers.