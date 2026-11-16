i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

AI Overview Expand stUSDT began winding down on Nov. 14, ending rewards and opening a six-month window to redeem stUSDT and wstUSDT for USDT.

Self-service redemptions close at 23:59 UTC on May 14, 2027; later requests go to customer support, processed in monthly batches through August 2027.

DefiLlama data show total value locked fell from $47.5 million on Nov. 13 to $8.63 million on Nov. 15.

stUSDT began winding down on Nov. 14, ending rewards and opening a six-month window for holders to redeem their tokens for USDT through its self-service portal. The team cleared that the stUSDT and wstUSDT remained fully backed. It did not give a reason for the shutdown.

Self-Service Redemptions End in May

The portal closes at 23:59 UTC on May 14, 2027, or 5:29 a.m. IST on May 15. Holders who miss the cutoff can submit requests to customer support, which will process them in monthly batches through August 2027.

Before the wind-down, rewards automatically increased holders’ stUSDT balances through a process called rebasing. Those increases stopped on Nov. 14, while both tokens remained eligible for redemption.

DefiLlama’s historical data show total value locked fell from $47.5 million on Nov. 13 to $8.63 million on Nov. 15, compared with a peak of about $2.3 billion in November 2023. The daily snapshots do not show how much of the decline came before or after the shutdown announcement.

Wrapped Tokens Must Be Unwrapped First

Users holding either token on an exchange or in a liquidity pool or lending market must first withdraw it to a personal wallet. The team stated that the third-party platforms would gradually discontinue support and directed users to follow each platform’s withdrawal instructions.

On the official portal, wstUSDT holders must unwrap their tokens into stUSDT. Holders then unstake stUSDT and select Claim to receive USDT. The guide says users need TRX or ETH to cover network fees and warns that the team will never ask for a recovery phrase or a payment to unlock assets.

JustLend Plans a Phased Exit for wstUSDT

JustLend would first disable new supply and borrowing in its wstUSDT market. Users will still be able to manage existing positions during that phase.

JustLend plans to adjust market settings after disabling those functions and will announce the changes separately. It encouraged suppliers to withdraw their wstUSDT and borrowers to repay outstanding loans before the market was fully retired.