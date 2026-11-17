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Zelle demonstrated a confidential transfer of $1.25 million in test tokens on Solana at the Breakpoint conference on Nov. 16.

The demonstration did not involve a live customer payment. Zelle is also developing its ZelleUSD stablecoin for future international transfers.

Zelle Tests Confidential Payments on Solana

During Breakpoint 2026 in London, Zelle demonstrated a payment using test tokens representing ZelleUSD (ZLUSD). Solana described the demonstration as Zelle's first confidential transfer on its network.

The test showed how tokenized payments could move between accounts without revealing the transaction amount publicly. It illustrated a potential way to protect payment information when using a public blockchain.

Solana supports confidential token transfers through extensions that encrypt payment values while allowing transactions to be verified. Unlike ordinary blockchain transfers, where amounts are publicly visible, confidential transfers can conceal those values from other network participants.

Solana's technical documentation states that the confidential balances can remain encrypted on-chain. The technology also supports designated auditors who can access transaction amounts when the necessary permissions are configured.

ZelleUSD Is Intended for International Payments

Zelle is operated by Early Warning Services, a company owned by seven major US financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

The company announced ZelleUSD on June 11, describing it as a US dollar-backed stablecoin intended to support future international payments in markets beyond its initial expansion.

The Solana demonstration illustrated a potential way for participating financial institutions to transfer tokenized dollars without publicly exposing payment amounts. However, it did not establish that Solana had been selected as the production blockchain for ZelleUSD.

Zelle has not announced when its confidential payment service will become commercially available or whether the demonstrated technology will be used in its final form.

India Remains Zelle's First International Market

Early Warning identified India as the first destination for Zelle's international expansion. Its June announcement revealed that the US consumers would be able to send money to recipients in India, with initial availability expected before the end of 2026.

The company described ZelleUSD separately as supporting future international payments in other markets. It did not state that the India service would use ZelleUSD or Solana.

Zelle processed more than $1.2 trillion in payments during 2025. Its international expansion is intended to let US consumers send money to family and friends overseas through participating financial institutions, beginning with India.