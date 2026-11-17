i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought crypto-related stocks worth approximately $39.8 million and sold an estimated $84.8 million in Nvidia shares on Nov. 16, based on closing prices.

The purchases included Block, Circle and Coinbase, all of which fell during Monday's US trading session. ARK also reduced its holdings in crypto exchange Bullish.

ARK Adds Block, Circle and Coinbase Shares

ARK's Nov. 16 trading disclosures stated that the exchange-traded funds purchased 277,523 shares of Block, valued at approximately $23 million using Monday's closing price.

The firm also acquired 180,534 shares of USDC issuer Circle, worth about $10.4 million, and 53,760 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, valued at roughly $6.4 million. Together, the three purchases amounted to approximately $39.8 million based on closing prices.

All three companies finished the session lower. Block declined 1.92% to $82.96, Circle fell 7.29% to $57.65, and Coinbase dropped 6.11% to $119.84.

Nvidia Sale Reaches an Estimated $84.8 Million

ARK sold 543,092 Nvidia shares across its funds, valued at approximately $84.8 million using the chipmaker's closing price of $156.14.

Most of the reduction came through the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which sold 501,733 Nvidia shares. Nvidia closed 4.12% lower on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.49%.

ARK Trims Bullish and Crypto Staking ETFs

While adding three crypto-linked equities, ARK sold 30,659 shares of Bullish through ARKK, worth approximately $605,500 at Monday's closing price. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange declined 12.2% to $19.75 during the session.

ARK also reduced positions in 3iQ's Ether Staking ETF and Solana Staking ETF through its Next Generation Technology ETF (ARKW) and Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

ARKW sold 189,206 shares of the Ether fund, while ARKF sold 110,794 shares, bringing the combined reduction to 300,000 shares. The two ETFs also sold 220,752 and 129,248 shares of the Solana fund, respectively, totaling 350,000 shares.

ARK publishes daily trade notifications for its actively managed ETFs. The firm cautions that these notifications reflect portfolio adjustments and exclude initial or secondary public offerings and ETF creation or redemption activity.