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AI Overview Expand Binance says the ADGM Courts granted a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction against the unidentified perpetrators of its October 29 hack.

The figure is the injunction's scope, not funds recovered; about $2.85 billion was frozen or intercepted by third parties.

Binance already covered customer losses with over $6.34 billion; a further hearing is set for December 1.

Binance announced that it secured a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction from an Abu Dhabi court to support recovery efforts following the cryptocurrency exchange's October 29 hack.

The November 18 announcement follows the theft of approximately $6.3 billion in digital assets. Binance has reimbursed affected customers but continues pursuing stolen cryptocurrency held by third parties.

Court Grants Freezing and Asset-Recovery Orders

In its official recovery announcement, Binance confirmed that it had obtained an order from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts to support efforts to reclaim stolen cryptocurrency.

A fuller statement attributed to Binance and its legal counsel, Gibson Dunn, mentions that the exchange obtained a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction against unidentified alleged perpetrators. The statement also described separate proprietary injunctions and delivery-up orders concerning stolen assets.

The $6.5 billion figure represents the reported scope of the worldwide injunction, not the value of cryptocurrency already frozen, recovered or returned to Binance. Court documents reveal that the proceedings involve 18 cryptocurrency companies, including USDC issuer Circle and World Liberty Financial, which issues the USD1 stablecoin. The named companies are not accused of wrongdoing.

The reported asset-preservation measures restrict dealings with certain stolen tokens while Binance pursues recovery. These measures are separate from the worldwide injunction directed at the alleged perpetrators.

Binance Seeks Return of Assets After Reimbursing Customers

Binance previously noticed that approximately $2.85 billion in stolen cryptocurrency had been frozen or intercepted by third parties following the attack.

That amount does not represent cryptocurrency already returned to Binance. Freezing assets restricts their movement, while recovering them can require further legal authorization and cooperation from the institutions holding or controlling them.

The exchange explained that some stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians require formal court authorization before releasing or transferring frozen assets. Binance stated that the ADGM order helps provide the authorization partners require before returning those funds.

Binance had completed replenishing customer assets affected by the attack. The company committed more than $6.34 billion from corporate resources, its Secure Asset Fund for Users and its futures insurance fund to cover the shortfall.

Those reimbursements are separate from the recovery proceedings. Binance has not disclosed how much of the previously frozen $2.85 billion has actually been returned to the exchange.

Tether Recovery Effort Proceeds Separately

Tether, which previously reported freezing approximately $1.5 billion in tokens connected to the attack, was not among the 18 companies named in the reported ADGM proceedings. Binance was working directly with Tether to facilitate the return of those assets.

Stablecoin issuers can restrict tokens issued through their own systems, but releasing or reissuing frozen assets may require additional legal steps. The ADGM proceedings are intended to help Binance obtain the necessary authorization for affected assets.

The US Department of Justice announced on Nov. 12 that coordinated government and private-sector efforts had frozen more than $2.7 billion linked to the theft. US authorities also obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of that amount.

A further hearing is scheduled for December 1 to consider whether the proprietary freezing injunction should continue and under what conditions.