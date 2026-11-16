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AI Overview Expand Lista DAO said on Nov. 16 it had settled all positions in its legacy borrowing system and moved supported loans to Lista Lending.

Unsupported positions were repaid automatically and remaining collateral was returned to users' wallets; the update gave no debt or collateral totals.

The legacy slisBNB/lisUSD market stays open temporarily for partner migrations, with no closing date given.

Lista DAO declared on Nov. 16 that it had settled all user positions in its legacy borrowing system and moved supported loans to Lista Lending. The final update followed Lista’s earlier announcement that supported positions had migrated automatically as of Oct. 31 and that borrowers could access lisUSD directly through Lista Lending.

Supported Loans Moved; Others Were Repaid

Under the old system, users deposited crypto as collateral to mint lisUSD, Lista’s stablecoin. The loan and the assets securing it formed a collateralized debt position (CDP). Borrowers normally had to repay the outstanding debt before closing the position and withdrawing all their collateral.

Supported loans moved automatically to Lista Lending, so borrowers did not have to transfer them manually. For unsupported positions, Lista processed repayments automatically and returned any remaining collateral to users’ wallets. The final update did not specify how much debt moved or how much collateral was returned.

Borrowers with migrated loans can find their active positions under Borrowed on the Lista Lending dashboard. Lista’s borrowing and repayment guide explains how to select the relevant market and repay the loan.

Borrowing Terms Depend on the Market

Each Lista Lending market pairs one collateral asset with one loan asset. The pair determines what borrowers can deposit and what they can borrow against it. Interest rates and available liquidity also vary by market.

Each market has its own liquidation threshold, based on the loan balance as a share of the collateral’s value. Falling collateral prices or accruing interest can bring a position closer to that threshold. If liquidation occurs, borrowers can lose some or all of their collateral.

One Legacy Market Remains Open for Partners

Lista kept the legacy slisBNB/lisUSD market open temporarily so ecosystem partners could finish their migrations. The market accepts slisBNB, the liquid staking token users receive when they stake BNB through Lista, as collateral for lisUSD loans.

Lista told users to avoid depositing slisBNB into the legacy market while partner migrations continue. Its final update gave no closing date.